Mediaproxy to focus on future of IP-based solutions and OTT monitoring with LogServer at NAB 2020

Melbourne, Australia: 3 March 2020 -Mediaproxy, the leading provider of software-based IP broadcast solutions, will highlight recent upgrades to its industry leading LogServer logging, monitoring, and analysis system on Booth SU8502 at NAB Show 2020, taking place in Las Vegas from April 18-22.

With a growing change in direction by broadcasters away from SDI towards new uncompressed IP standards, Mediaproxy has established the way forward with its on-going engineering to support the wider gamut of the SMPTE 2110 standard. This not only includes 2110-20/30/40, but also the new compressed video essence standard of 2110-22 for 4K HDR sources and beyond.

LogServer already seamlessly supports SMPTE ST 2022-6 for both logging and the Monwall multi-panel live streaming multiviewer, which has been successfully deployed at scale, even in virtualized environments, to service the growing use of uncompressed IP formats.

Mediaproxy also now offers ST2022-7 support for seamless protection switching to provide flexibility even in virtual environments, and at scale, in a software-only solution. To avoid manual intervention in source switching, LogServer also fully supports the Ember+ control protocol, which further enhances monitoring automation with increased redundancy.

At NAB 2020 Mediaproxy will preview new integrated technology that allows for AI detection against recorded content alongside showcasing the latest version of the hybrid IP multiviewer, Monwall, to highlight exception-based monitoring at scale. And finally, Mediaproxy will unveil a comprehensive set of new APIs to automate workflows for news production and event monitoring.

Mediaproxy CEO Erik Otto said, "NAB resets the year in terms of broadcast innovation and establishes the direction for our industry. We are already looking well beyond the current rush to replace Volicon systems.

As an engineering-driven company, we lead through innovation and are focusing our R&D on the emerging new IP standards, distributed access, and monitoring at scale across all types of traditional and OTT sources."

About Mediaproxy Since 2001, hundreds of engineers around the globe, rely daily on Mediaproxy’s unified software solutions for 24/7 monitoring, analysis, multiviewing and capture of live video from broadcast and OTT sources. With support for the latest formats and standards including 4K, HEVC, SMPTE 2022-6, SMPTE 2110, NDI, HLS, MPEG-DASH, and DVB-2, Mediaproxy consolidates analysis of on-air incidents, content search and ad verification via easy to use web browser and mobile interfaces. Compliant with current broadcast and IP streaming regulations, Mediaproxy supports all current industry standards for closed captioning, DVB Subtitling, SCTE-35, SCTE-104 and loudness. Whether on the ground or in the cloud, broadcast monitoring, analysis and compliance functions can be performed all in one place.

