Mediaproxy to demonstrate 8k capability, interactivity features and exception-based monitoring at NAB Show New York 2019

Melbourne, Australia: 1 October 2019 -Mediaproxy, the leading provider of software-based IP broadcast solutions, is bringing the latest version of its LogServer IP logging, monitoring and analysis system to the NAB Show New York from 16 to 17 October on booth N550.

NAB Show New York has established itself as an important exhibition for the media, entertainment and creative technologies sector. It is a key event in its own right that complements the NAB Show in Las Vegas and Mediaproxy is a regular exhibitor at both. For this year's New York expo, the company will be focusing on compliance and monitoring for both linear television and OTT streaming. Each of these areas is facing new challenges due to the proliferation of channels and increasing use of new technologies, which call for ever more comprehensive checking and analysis of content during the distribution process.

With broadcasters now looking more closely at the potential of 8k resolution and interactive services, checks have to be in place to ensure these features look right and operate correctly. Mediaproxy LogServer is able to handle higher resolutions by converting any input, including 8k, to a proxy resolution. The latest version of the system is not only 8k ready but can also accommodate HEVC and TSoIP encoded streams.

Interactivity is now a major consideration for broadcasters and service providers, particularly because people are increasingly watching video on social media. Outlets such as Twitter, Facebook and YouTube have specific requirements for how material is prepared and Mediaproxy has incorporated dedicated tools for this into LogServer. These include features for cropping the image and altering the aspect ratio to make it better suited to mobile devices, in addition to the capability for inserting ad bumpers.

In both linear TV and OTT, playout is no longer the final point for quality control (QC). Because of this there has to be a greater degree of management for distribution systems because more logging and compliance checks needed to cope with CDN edge points, targeted ad-insertion, multi-language support and event-based channels at different places along the chain.

Mediaproxy will also be demonstrating exception-based monitoring, which uses IP penalty boxes that allow broadcasters and MSOs (multiple system operators) working at scale to deal with QC and compliance more efficiently. Another new feature aimed at the needs of network operators running multiple stations and playout streams is a live source comparison tool. This identifies mismatched content in real-time and is able to compare one or more live sources using video material. An alert is sent to operators immediately if irregularities are detected.

LogServer also supports SMPTE ST 2110 media over IP formats and Newtek's NDI (Network Device Interface) technology. By working with both these sources, the software's compliance recording and monitoring options are enhanced, ensuring complete adherence to standards at all points along the IP chain.

"NAB Show New York has become a popular and valuable show where the industry can see and discuss the latest trends in technology," comments Mediaproxy's CEO Erik Otto. "Because of that Mediaproxy sees it as a significant exhibition in the broadcast technology calendar and we hope it will give us as a company, as well as our customers, an idea of the changing needs of compliance and monitoring for both linear TV and OTT."

Mediaproxy will be at NAB Show New York on booth N550 in the Javits Center from 16 to 17 October.

Since 2001, hundreds of engineers around the globe, rely daily on Mediaproxy’s unified software solutions for 24/7 monitoring, analysis, multiviewing and capture of live video from broadcast and OTT sources. With support for the latest formats and standards including 4K, HEVC, SMPTE 2022-6, SMPET 2110, NDI, HLS, MPEG-DASH, and DVB-2, Mediaproxy consolidates analysis of on-air incidents, content search and ad verification via easy to use web browser and mobile interfaces. Compliant with current broadcast and IP streaming regulations, Mediaproxy supports all current industry standards for closed captioning, DVB Subtitling, SCTE-35, SCTE-104 and loudness. Whether on the ground or in the cloud, broadcast monitoring, analysis and compliance functions can be performed all in one place.

