Mediaproxy to demonstrate full LogServer functionality at CABSAT 2020

Melbourne, Australia: 27 February 2020 -Mediaproxy, the leading provider of software-based IP broadcast solutions, will show the latest upgrades to its LogServer IP logging, monitoring and analysis system on booth A4-10 during CABSAT 2020 from 31 March to 2 April at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

CABSAT is the leading broadcast, satellite and content exhibition for the Middle East, Africa and South Asia markets. The show is a major draw for manufacturers of production, delivery and digital media technology. Now arranged to showcase three key broadcast sectors, CABSAT covers Content Creation, Content Production and Post-Production and Content Distribution and Delivery.

Mediaproxy produces technology that plays a major role in ensuring material leaving playout systems meets technical compliance standards. Platforms such as LogServer are also able to analyze and correct any problems or faults in the distribution chain. To perform these tasks more quickly and efficiently, Mediaproxy recently added exception-based monitoring to LogServer's feature set. This uses IP penalty boxes that allow broadcasters and MSOs (multiple system operators) working at scale to deal with QC and compliance more efficiently.

Interactivity is also a major consideration for broadcasters and service providers, particularly because social media is how many people access video today. Outlets such as Twitter, Facebook and YouTube have different, specific requirements for how material is prepared and Mediaproxy has incorporated dedicated tools for this into LogServer. These include features for cropping the image and altering the aspect ratio to make it better suited to mobile devices, in addition to the capability for inserting ad bumpers.

Among other new features for LogServer that address the needs of network operators running multiple stations and playout streams is a live source comparison tool. This identifies mismatched content in real-time and is able to compare one or more live sources using video material. An alert is sent to operators immediately if irregularities are detected.

LogServer also supports SMPTE ST 2110 media over IP formats and Newtek's NDI (Network Device Interface) technology. By working with both of these sources, the software's compliance recording and monitoring options are enhanced, ensuring complete adherence to standards at all points along the IP chain.

"CABSAT is the show to be at to reach broadcasters and facilities in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia," comments Mediaproxy’s Rajesh Patel, Vice President of Sales and Solutions for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). "The specific showcase for Content Delivery and Distribution shows how important this part of the broadcasting process is and we look forward to being part of such a targeted exhibition with our Asian region media and technology partner IDEAL Systems."

###

About Mediaproxy

Since 2001, hundreds of engineers around the globe, rely daily on Mediaproxy’s unified software solutions for 24/7 monitoring, analysis, multiviewing and capture of live video from broadcast and OTT sources. With support for the latest formats and standards including 4K, HEVC, SMPTE 2022-6, SMPTE 2110, NDI, HLS, MPEG-DASH, and DVB-2, Mediaproxy consolidates analysis of on-air incidents, content search and ad verification via easy to use web browser and mobile interfaces. Compliant with current broadcast and IP streaming regulations, Mediaproxy supports all current industry standards for closed captioning, DVB Subtitling, SCTE-35, SCTE-104 and loudness. Whether on the ground or in the cloud, broadcast monitoring, analysis and compliance functions can be performed all in one place.



For more information please visit http://www.mediaproxy.com

Press contact:

Fiona Blake

Page Melia PR

Tel: +44 7990 594555

fiona@pagemelia.com