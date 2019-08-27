Baltijas Mediju Alianse selects Mediaproxy LogServer For Compliance Logging and Monitoring

Melbourne, Australia - 27 August 2019 -Mediaproxy, the leading provider of software-based IP broadcast solutions, has announced that Latvian broadcaster Baltijas Mediju Alianse (BMA), has selected LogServer for their next generation compliance logging and monitoring. The project, made in conjunction with local partner TILTS Integration, marks Mediaproxy’s commitment to providing advanced solutions to the Baltic region.

Baltijas Mediju Alianse is the leading Russian-language television channel in the Baltic states. Its programming is formed predominantly of general entertainment, as well as local news broadcasts. With TILTS Integration, BMA selected Mediaproxy as its partner for advanced compliance monitoring of outgoing and return feeds of 12 channels using LogServer TSoIP (Transport Stream Over IP) installed at BMA’s main Riga facility.

Dmitry Gerasimenko, Managing Director of TILTS Integration, said, “As the globally leading solution for compliance recording and monitoring, Mediaproxy LogServer will provide the best of breed solution to our customer, BMA.”

Erik Otto, CEO of Mediaproxy, added, “Mediaproxy is excited to be working with TILTS Integration to bring Mediaproxy’s flagship LogServer to the Baltic region. LogServer will provide Baltijas Mediju Alianse with real-time compliance monitoring, reporting, and incident management of multiple channels by uniting access to all broadcast sources via IP.”

###

About Mediaproxy

Since 2001, hundreds of engineers around the globe, rely daily on Mediaproxy’s unified software solutions for 24/7 monitoring, analysis, multiviewing and capture of live video from broadcast and OTT sources. With support for the latest formats and standards including 4K, HEVC, SMPTE 2022-6, SMPET 2110, NDI, HLS, MPEG-DASH, and DVB-2, Mediaproxy consolidates analysis of on-air incidents, content search and ad verification via easy to use web browser and mobile interfaces. Compliant with current broadcast and IP streaming regulations, Mediaproxy supports all current industry standards for closed captioning, DVB Subtitling, SCTE-35, SCTE-104 and loudness. Whether on the ground or in the cloud, broadcast monitoring, analysis and compliance functions can be performed all in one place.

For more information please visit https://www.mediaproxy.com

Press contact:

Fiona Blake

Page Melia PR

Tel: +44 7990 594555

fiona@pagemelia.com