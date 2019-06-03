8k resolution and social media drives new feature developments from Mediaproxy

Melbourne, Australia - 3 June 2019 -Mediaproxy, the leading provider of software-based IP broadcast solutions, has expanded the capabilities of its LogServer IP-based logging, monitoring and analysis software to provide support for 8k HEVC (High Efficiency Video Coding) TSoIP (Transport Stream over IP) signals and video editing for material on social media platforms.

LogServer has evolved since its original release, undergoing regular upgrades that have added new features and functionality. These have been designed in response to the changing nature of modern broadcasting, which has moved beyond traditional linear transmission to encompass new streaming technologies and outlets.

In the last 12 months enhancements have been made to LogServer that have included OTT monitoring capability. It is now possible for master control room staff to scrutinise multiple OTT streams based on Adaptive Bitrate (ABR) technologies using monitor displays. This provides an efficient and comprehensive method of checking all possible video outlets, which is necessary to ensure expected levels of quality and service.

Beyond OTT, the next big thing in broadcasting will be 8k resolution, with delivery involving HEVC compression and TSoIP streams. Some broadcasters are already looking at 8k transmission as the next step on from both HD and 4k. A pioneer in the field is Japanese public broadcaster NHK, which will be using the format for its coverage of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Other broadcasters are following this lead, including Italy's RAI.

Mediaproxy is ready for this next stage because its systems are capable of handling 8k signals by converting any input to a proxy resolution. Erik Otto, CEO Mediaproxy said "Our technology is able to receive an 8k source and down-convert it into something manageable. The latest version of LogServer is 8k ready and also able to handle HEVC and TSoIP encoded streams."

Connecting to social media has become a priority in TV broadcasting in recent years. To provide the same logging and compliance capabilities for this form of distribution as for linear TV and OTT, Mediaproxy has extended its social media publishing features to include advanced editing functionality. This allows operators and journalists to quickly turn clips around for platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Dailymotion and Brightcove.

