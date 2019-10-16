Switch Media Unveils Cost-Effective Fast-to-Market OTT Platform MediaHQ Lite

Switch Media, a world leader in online video technology, is announcing the launch of MediaHQ Lite. This is an end-to-end OTT platform that provides a comprehensive feature set at a cost-effective price point allowing an OTT service to be delivered swiftly. MediaHQ Lite keeps complexity to a minimum while satisfying core OTT requirements, reducing overheads and providing the opportunity to test new ideas with minimal budget.

Premium OTT services have become complex and fragmented. Many broadcasters and content owners struggle with bespoke integrations, finger pointing between vendors, the high costs of app development and progressively increased overhead costs. MediaHQ Lite is aimed at new OTT offerings where time-to-market is critical, and budgets are realistic. The platform provides the ability to extend reach, free up operational resources and adapt to the changing OTT landscape and consumer expectations.

Using MediaHQ Lite, an OTT service can be launched quickly and easily without any kind of customisation. Users simply rebrand according to their own brand guidelines. Features include secure VOD and live streaming with DRM, a global CDN service, analytics reports, comprehensive metadata, high definition ABR encoding and use of the Switch Media applications, or their own apps if they have them. What really sets MediaHQ Lite apart is a full featured server-side ad insertion integration with AdEase providing uncompromised addressable ad experiences.

Luke Durham, CTO, Switch Media says, “We have been approached by many content owners wanting to launch new OTT services who are overwhelmed by the intricacy and costs. This is especially the case in emerging markets such as South East Asia and Africa, but also the growing collection of content owners who want to augment their revenue streams by going directly to the consumer with a niche offering. With MediaHQ Lite we’ve created an end-to-end solution that keeps the lion’s share of features and value but removes much of the complexity in the setup, and the often-overlooked operational costs.”

The release of MediaHQ Lite follows the successful launch of MediaHQ Enterprise at NAB 2019. MediaHQ Enterprise uses a powerful workflow engine and houses a flexible suite of modular components that integrate seamlessly with existing systems, which are supported by Switch Media’s expert in-house technical team 24/7. Users can upgrade from MediaHQ Lite to MediaHQ Enterprise at any time if their needs or requirements change.