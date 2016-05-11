Media Production Show Captures Trends in the UK Cinematography Community

LONDON: May 11th 2016:The Media Production Show (MPS), the UK’s only exhibition and conference bringing TV, film and commercials together across pre-production, production and post, confirmed today their line-up of high profile camera, lens and lighting companies who will be exhibiting and launching new products at MPS on 9th-10th June 2016.

The inaugural event, to be held at The Business Design Centre in Islington, London, has fulfilled its brief to create a showcase for technology and craft companies to sit side by side and demonstrate new productions and services for the UK’s creative industries.

Charlotte Wheeler, Event Director at MBI, commented: “Camera and lighting is instrumental to the production process, and we have some of the best manufactures and suppliers in the industry exhibiting at the Media Production Show. Many of the products and innovations they will be bringing to the show at this crucial time in the production calendar will be seen for the first time in the UK.

“Our aim was to deliver an event that appealed to a wide cross section of the craft and cinematography community and to have the support of leading companies such as Canon, Panasonic and BlackMagic Design, together with Zeiss, Octic, Cinelabs, BlindSpot Gear and Rotolight, ensures we deliver a compelling reason for film and TV camera technicians and cinematographers to attend.”

Cinematography Suppliers exhibitors at the show include:

BlackMagic Design (Booth 304): Blackmagic Design will be demonstrating the latest in its Ultra HD 4K workflows, with 12G-SDI equipped products including its range of digital film cameras, Teranex standards converters, DaVinci Resolve for editing, colour grading and finishing, and its range of ATEM production switchers.

Panasonic ( Booth 312) Panasonic is a leading supplier of professional broadcast and video solutions. Innovation is at the heart of what they do, and this will be demonstrated on Panasonic’s stand at the Media Production Show. Panasonic will be displaying its latest additions to the production market including the Varicam LT, the Varicam 35 and the AG-DVX200.

In addition, Panasonic will also be showing its latest 4K and HD remote camera solutions that have proven extremely popular for fixed-rig installations, education and live streaming. The AK-UC3000 4K live studio camera, used recently to broadcast El Clásico in 4K, will also be shown.

Canon:(Booth 344): Canon is teaming up with Shooting Partners to demonstrate how its equipment has been used on leading productions like The Voice and Hunted. Visitors to the stand will also have the first chance to see Canon’s recently announced ME200S-SH, its latest compact professional multi-purpose video camera as well as the CN-E18-80mm T4.4 L IS KAS S compact cine servo lens and Canon’s other industry-leading cameras, lenses and reference monitors.

Rotolight(Booth 142): Rotolight will be launching a new Anova Pro LED Lighting solutions which represents the pinnacle of LED technology, with four unique innovations to be unveiled at the show.

Zeiss (Booth 350): ZEISS will be exhibiting the recently launched ZEISS Lens Gear rings, opening up the high-quality range of ZEISS camera lenses to filmmakers. Visitors to the stand will be able to see first-hand the results of the recently released 18mm addition to the Batis family of lenses.

Red (Partner Booths #342, #340, #146): RED Digital Cinema will showcase their DSMC2 line of cameras with select partners at the Media Production Show. The RED RAVEN 4.5K, SCARLET-W 5K, and WEAPON 6K will be on display at the show. Find RED with Global Distribution, Atomos and G-Tech in booth #342, Zeiss in #340 and Codex in #146. A RED representative will be on-hand in each booth to provide an interactive demonstration and assist with any questions you may have.

All of RED’s DSMC2 cameras offer superior image quality and massive dynamic range, shoot simultaneous REDCODE® RAW and Apple ProRes or Avid DNxHR/HD, weigh less than 2 kilograms, and adhere to the company’s dedication to OBSOLESCENCE OBSOLETE® — a core operating principle that allows current RED owners to upgrade their technology as innovations are unveiled and move between camera systems without having to purchase all new gear.

VMI(Booth 124): VMI, the quality large sensor camera hire specialist for drama, commercial, documentary and feature productions, will be talking about recent productions they have worked on including Dramas (Midsomer Murders, Cilla, Fungus the Bogeyman), Commercials (Wickes, Always & Havas), Documentaries (Jesus Code, The Great Migration,Teens) and others

BlindSpot Gear(Booth 434): BlindSpot will be unveiling the new Tile Light on their stand. Shown for the first time in the UK, this TLCI 92 trans-technological fusion product is daylight balanced, and has a soft spread that makes skin tones look better than other products in the market.

About the Media Production Show

The Media Production Show is an event for all those working in the creative industries, across the genres of television dramas, feature films, documentaries, commercials, music videos, corporate films plus many more. The show will encompass exhibitors and seminars, sharing their knowledge and presenting their products and services that vary across pre-production, production, post and content distribution.

The event will take place at The Business Design Centre in Islington, London on 9-10 June 2016. Entry to the exhibition and seminars is free. The event is organised by MBI, the publisher of media publications including Broadcast, Screen International, Shots, BRAD, and ALF.

For more information about the Media Production Show, go to www.mediaproductionshow.com.

For media enquiries and images, please contact:

Sally Reid

PRComs

+44(0) 7801 752224

sally@prcoms.com