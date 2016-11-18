Media Links & FOR-A Establish Strategic Alliance in System Design and Integration of Next-Gen IP Broadcasting Solutions

Media Links, a 2014 Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award winner and the market leader in media over IP transport solutions, today announced that it has entered into a strategic alliance with Japan-based FOR-A, a worldwide, industry-leading manufacturer of Broadcast and Production products with a focus on cutting-edge technologies, including HD and 4K products. Media Links and FOR-A will collaborate on system proposals, design and integration of next-generation IP broadcasting solutions, specifically addressing the Japanese marketplace.

FOR-A provides innovative and diverse solutions for video production environments including signal processing and conversion, video switchers, asset management and archive systems, along with chroma key, telop processing, and video multi-viewer products. As part of its system integration business, FOR-A also combines equipment from third party vendors along with its own to provide comprehensive broadcast market system solutions.

Media Links delivers IP-based technology products and solutions that are integral to customers’ broadcast facilities, from Media over IP transport solutions including the MD8000 Series to its IP Video Router System.

This strategic alliance combines Media Links’ leading-edge IP solutions with FOR-A’s baseband, file-based and graphics products, offering an advanced system solution for broadcast media distribution applications.

Katsuaki Kiyohara, President and Representative Director, FOR-A Co., Ltd. commented, “As both a manufacturer and system integrator, FOR-A has been proposing and delivering advanced products and systems to broadcast stations and video production facilities for more than 20 years. As a market leader in media over IP transport and routing solutions, we look forward toward collaborating with Media Links to provide the innovative system solutions our customers need in order to transition to IP-media environments.”

Takatsugu Ono, Chairman & CEO of Media Global Links, added, “Media Links has been providing IP technology based products and solutions for major broadcasters and telecom carriers for over two decades. In establishing this collaborative relationship with FOR-A, we together can provide unique next generation IP-media broadcast systems, improving overall workflow and customer satisfaction to the Japanese marketplace.“

Both Media Links and FOR-A are exhibiting at the International Broadcast Equipment Exhibition (InterBEE), a three-day event being held from November 16th-18th 2016 at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, just outside of Tokyo. Media Links, stand 5115, and FOR-A, stand 6515, are connected to each other through a fiber based optical network, showcasing their combined IP-based, next generation system solution for media distribution applications.