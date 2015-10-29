Media Finance Focus 2016 Conference To Be Held May 23-25 in Denver, Timothy Mulvaney, Controller & CAO for Media General to Chair Event, Robert Damon, SVP/CAO of SFX Entertainment to Co-Chair

MFM – the Media Financial Management Association, announced today that Timothy Mulvaney, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer (CAO) for Media General, and Vice Chairman of its Board of Directors, will serve as Chair of Media Finance Focus 2016, the 56thAnnual Conference for MFM and its BCCA subsidiary. Robert Damon, Senior Vice President /Chief Accounting Officer of SFX Entertainment and MFM Board Secretary, will Co-Chair the Conference. Scheduled for May 23-25 at the Sheraton Downtown Denver, Media Finance Focus 2016, serves as the primary source of professional education for business and credit management executives in the media industry, including its newspaper, television, radio, cable, online, mobile and other digital media enterprises. A welcoming reception is planned for Sunday evening, the 22nd.

“The media industry has changed quite a bit since our first annual conference in 1960 but one thing that never changes, regardless of the year or decade, is the impact developments in technology, consumer behavior, and regulations can have on the media industry’s business models," said Mary M. Collins, President and CEO of MFM and BCCA. “We are very fortunate to have in Timothy Mulvaney and Robert Damon two industry leaders who have the knowledge, experience and wisdom necessary for creating a conference agenda to address the most pressing issues facing today’s media organizations.”

Timothy Mulvaney has served as Media General’s Chief Accounting Officer (CAO) since January 2012 and its Controller since 2009. His prior positions at the company include being its Assistant Controller from 2005-2009 and beforehand as its Director of Accounting and Financial Reporting. Prior to joining Media General in 1997, he spent five years in public accounting with Ernst & Young LLP.

Robert Damon has been Chief Accounting Officer and Senior Vice President of SFX Entertainment since February 2013. Beforehand, Damon served as the Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Katz Media Group, Inc. and previously, from 1995 to 2012, as the rep firm’s Vice President and Corporate Controller. Damon previously served as Corporate Controller at Liberty Fabrics, Inc. from 1991 to 1995, and a Senior Manager at the Ernst & Young accounting firm from 1983 to 1991.

Media Finance Focus 2016 will feature presentations from over 150 industry experts, who will provide the latest information on accounting, economic projections, valuations, M&A, taxes, human resources, regulatory, and technological developments affecting the media industry. MFM is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. Registered participants can earn 20 or more CPE credits.

BCCA, the media industry’s credit association, will provide a full track of sessions designed to meet the needs of today’s credit and collections professionals, including the latest trends in credit policies, initiatives for streamlining the financial management of integrated advertising campaigns, and tips for improving the collections process. In addition, the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) is co-locating its 2016 meeting with Media Finance Focus 2016, providing its members an opportunity to participate in sessions offered by both events. Media Finance Focus 2016 is also collaborating with the Media Industry Tax Group on offering a full track of tax-related topics of interest to the media industry’s tax professionals.

Media Finance Focus also offers a number of formal and informal networking activities that are designed to foster idea-sharing and an exhibit hall featuring the latest in products and services for addressing the industry’s financial management and credit and collections requirements. Additional information about Media Finance Focus 2015 and an online registration form may be found on the conference Web site: www.mediafinancefocus.org.

About MFM and BCCA: Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at http://www.bccacredit.com.