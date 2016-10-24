Matrix Solutions Expands into Australia & New Zealand with IRD Group as Official Reseller

Matrix Solutions has named IRD Group as the first official reseller of the Matrix platform in Australia and New Zealand, creating a partnership to reach and empower global media sales organizations.

Matrix Solutions expands its footprint into Australia and New Zealand by partnering with IRD Group as an official reseller of Matrix products and services. IRD Group, based in Sydney, Australia, delivers unrivaled sales intelligence to a range of business verticals, including to media sales organizations through must-have media sales prospecting tool, Prospector.

“Modern sales organizations need a suite of tools that adapt to every part of the sales funnel,” says Matt Skinner, CEO and MD of the IRD Group. “Reselling Matrix in Australia and New Zealand allows us to meet the changing needs of our clients. Providing holistic solutions to media sales organizations keeps us competitive and a leader in our industry.”

Matrix joins IRD’s other technologies (Prospector, Connector and InsightGuru) as a solution to help media sales teams work smarter, faster and more efficiently. Matrix and IRD have a product integration that creates a platform catering to the unique needs of media sales organizations and their entire workflow. Now, media sales teams can use one platform to prospect, budget, forecast, build reports and see sales analytics across all media models–broadcast, digital, radio, cable, publishing and out-of-home.

“We are thrilled to be working with the IRD Group,” Mark Gorman, CEO of Matrix Solutions says. “Matrix is moving aggressively to expand beyond our North American roots to become a global brand and this is a powerful step forward with a strong and like-minded partner.”

Earlier this year, IRD’s prospecting tool, Prospector, was integrated into the Matrix platform, providing new media sales opportunities directly within the industry-leading, media-specific CRM.

About IRD

IRD Group is Australia’s most reliable source of business insights and future sales opportunities for sectors including media sales, marketing services, ICT, professional services and finance. Its sales prospecting databases provide clients with an unparalleled depth of commercial intelligence that helps them make smart business decisions and forge game-changing strategic partnerships. IRD Group’s products mean less time scouring the news for business opportunities and up-to-date company information, and more time to spend on topical, targeted conversations with commercial partners. For more information on Sydney-based IRD Group visit www.irdroup.com.au.

About Matrix Solutions

Matrix Solutions’ cloud-based Media Ad Sales Platform serves as an effective, enterprise-wide solution for managing advertising revenue. Functioning as a fully-integrated layer within a company’s workflow it enables users to aggregate, access, and interact with their pertinent sales data including insights, revenue, and analytics. Furthermore, the extensive sales capabilities and revenue-generating proficiency of the platform provides users a valuable return on investment. For more information on the Pittsburgh-based Matrix Solutions visit www.matrixformedia.com.