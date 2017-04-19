Matrix Solutions to Debut Global Media Ad Sales Platform at NAB Show

Matrix Solutions will be introducing their new global media ad sales platform, Monarch, at the NAB Show 2017. The company will have a suite at the Wynn during the show, April 24-26, 2017, where people can schedule a meeting to demo the new platform ahead of its general release, which is set for later this quarter.



Monarch, built on a modern infrastructure, is designed to scale numerous integration points throughout the media workflow. Operating as de facto hub, it aggregates all the disparate data from multiple systems in the workflow and normalizes it to maintain master records for contact, account, and sales information. That data is then able to flow freely throughout the entire workflow providing users with comprehensive visibility into their business.



The demo will also show how the new, recommended actions function of the Monarch platform works, whereby users are sent preemptive alert notifications with suggested next steps. The proactive notifications ensure a more progressive workflow, which research has proven to provide more successful sales results. Additionally, the Monarch dashboard also provides customizable widgets and a summarized view of real-time data, including key insights and the aforementioned recommended actions. All of Monarch’s features and functionality are available on any device.



“The intuitiveness of the Monarch platform is really revolutionary in its automated intelligence, which doubles as a competitive differentiator for our customers,” added Matrix Solutions’ CRO, Brenda Hetrick. “It equips media ad sales teams with the resources they need to sell more consultatively.” Monarch also provides users the tools necessary to manage integrated advertising campaigns across multiple platforms – TV, radio, online, mobile, and social media.



“We are excited to share with the industry a platform that significantly advances the media ad sales workflow for the future,” commented Mark Gorman, CEO, Matrix Solutions. “Monarch is currently in beta and introducing it at NAB, presents an additional means for us to get direct user feedback prior to its launch, which is a win-win for us and future users.”



To schedule a Matrix Monarch demo at NAB, e-mail sales@matrixformedia.com.