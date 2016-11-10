Matrix Solutions Announces Launch of Media Sales Symposium

Matrix Solutions announces the launch of their inaugural Media Sales Symposium. The symposium will serve as a forward-thinking venue for media sales professionals to discover new and proven sales strategies. The event will be held January 29-31, 2017 at the Loews Royal Pacific Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Embracing advertising sales’ digital frontier, the Matrix Media Sales Symposium will cover digital-specific techniques and best practices for maximizing cross-platform workflows. Additionally, it will detail how to build a consultative sales team, how to best leverage technology for maximum efficiency, and how to close deals faster.

“Our conversations with sales organizations has brought to light the need to apply a more consultative sales approach,” said Brenda Hetrick, Chief Revenue Officer, Matrix Solutions. “In media you don’t sell a single package, you instead find your client’s pain points and prescribe them a package customized to their needs. This symposium embraces that thinking and outlines how to apply it.”

The two days of impactful sessions includes a combination of keynote, lecture, and interactive sessions with a diverse group of industry leading speakers. Scheduled speakers to-date include Gordon Borrell, CEO of Borrell Associates; Sean Ammirati, Entrepreneur and Partner at Birchmere Labs; and Mark Gorman, CEO of Matrix Solutions. Borrell, well-known in the industry for speaking to modern media and advertising trends, will specifically cover trends and forecasts to help sales organizations to prepare for 2017 and beyond. Ammirati, will lead a session specific to building a resourceful sales team for success. More speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Matrix Media Sales Symposium is a conference that brings together industry trailblazers who have a stake in the future of media ad sales. The agenda and sessions are structured to educate sales organization about the shift happening in the media ad sales landscape, and how to grow revenue in the coming years.

For more information on the Media Sales Symposium or to register visit www.matrixformedia.com/conference.

About Matrix Solutions

Matrix Solutions’ cloud-based Media Ad Sales Platform serves as an effective, enterprise-wide solution for managing advertising revenue. Functioning as a fully-integrated layer within a company’s workflow it enables users to aggregate, access, and interact with their pertinent sales data including insights, revenue, and analytics. The extensive sales capabilities and revenue-generating proficiency of the platform provides users a valuable return on investment. For more information on the Pittsburgh-based Matrix Solutions visit www.matrixformedia.com.