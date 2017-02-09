Masstech Selected by ABP News Network for Efficient, Multi-Site Media Asset Management

Powerful and intuitive MAM solution will streamline workflows for high-profile, multi-channel news broadcaster in India

February 9, 2017 — TORONTO, Ontario: Masstech – the trusted provider of innovative, advanced workflow and media asset management solutions – announced today that respected Indian news broadcaster ABP News Network ("ABP") has selected Masstech MAM solutions to modernize and streamline its media workflows. Continuing the rapid adoption of Masstech's powerful and easy-to-use MAM systems in newsrooms around the globe, the ABP order spans all of the broadcaster's channels and represents Masstech's largest sale to an India-based news organization to date.

Owned by Anand Baazar Patrika, one of the largest media conglomerates in India, ABP News Network delivers news in multiple Indian languages across four television channels – ABP News, APB Ananda, ABP Majha and ABP Asmita – and online. ABP channels rank consistently among the most-watched regional news channels in the country, and are distributed internationally through carriers including Comcast and DirecTV in the United States, ATN in Canada and Sky in the UK and Ireland.

Spanning ABP's headquarters in Noida and sites in Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Mumbai, the new deployment enables fully-automated workflows that maximize ABP's efficiency and interface seamlessly with ABP's existing production systems. This advanced workflow flexibility and deep third-party integration combine with Masstech's intuitive, HTML5 browser-based MAM interface and native transcoding to make it dramatically faster and easier for ABP to preserve, access, move and manage its valuable content across its news production, promotions and archiving operations.

"Masstech MAM solutions are delivering tangible productivity benefits and superior ROI to all types of premium media organizations worldwide, and we're excited to bring these advantages to one of India's leading news companies," said Joe French, President and CEO of Masstech. "We are honored that ABP has chosen us for their important MAM initiative, and we look forward to working closely with them as they grow and evolve."

