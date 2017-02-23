Masstech Announces Key Management Promotions

New product management and sales leadership moves strengthen company's commitment to customer success while positioning it for next level of growth



February 23, 2017 — TORONTO, Ontario: Masstech – the trusted provider of innovative workflow and media asset management solutions – today announced two key management promotions. Savva Mueller has been named the company's Vice President of Product Management and Marketing, while Joseph French has been promoted to Director of North American Sales. The advancements reinforce Masstech’s proven dedication to addressing customers’ evolving needs, while readying the company for accelerating growth.



In his new role, Savva is responsible for developing and overseeing the company's product roadmap, as well as its out-facing marketing communications strategy. He will work closely with customers and Masstech's sales and support teams to ensure that the company's existing and future solutions continue to improve users' operational experiences. A widely recognized expert in media asset management and newsroom computer systems, Savva joined Masstech in 2012 from Avid Technology, where he managed the product lifecycle for Avid’s popular newsroom editorial system. He previously held roles at Tektronix and two Wisconsin television stations.



Joseph's promotion will see him assembling and managing an expanded sales team to meet the dynamic needs of broadcasters and media organizations across the U.S. and Canada. A seven-year Masstech veteran, he first helped launch Masstech's spot and program aggregation system – then known as CatchBlue – before playing a critical role in bringing the company's archive and media management solutions into North American newsrooms. Managing all U.S. call-letter station accounts since 2012, Joseph was a key contributor to many significant, group-level broadcast sales. Prior to Masstech, he spent three years as an analyst on Wall Street for Lehman Brothers.



"Over the past few years, Savva and Joseph have been instrumental in defining our award-winning solutions and bringing them to market," said Joe French, President and CEO of Masstech. "Both have worked tirelessly to develop a deep, insightful understanding of the industry's needs, and to help our customers achieve their own unique goals. Their promotions will help us build on our momentum as we launch new innovations and expand our market presence in 2017 and beyond."



Masstech's innovative software solutions enable efficient, automated workflows that simplify operations and deliver exceptional ROI while letting media companies maximize the value of their content. Bridging diverse systems and reducing complexity within a facility or across multiple sites, Masstech solutions span applications including media asset management, newsroom content archiving and exchange, archive management, syndicated content aggregation, disaster recovery and more.



Masstech's industry-leading solutions will be showcased in booth number SU3202 at the upcoming 2017 NAB Show, April 24-27 in Las Vegas. For more information about Masstech, please visit www.masstech.com.