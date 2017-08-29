Marshall's Single-Cable-To-Camera Solutions with HDBaseT Technology Featured at IBC 2017

TORRANCE, CA, AUGUST 29, 2017 - Marshall Electronics, a leading provider of professional cameras and display monitors, will showcase three new products that incorporate HDBaseT technology at IBC 2017 (Stand 12.D20). As a member of the HDBaseT Alliance, Marshall has developed new products to offer single-cable-to-camera solutions for integration in broadcast and professional audio video markets and applications.



Endorsing the alliance's task for advancing HDBaseT technology as the global standard for one-cable transmission of ultra-high-definition transmission, Marshall's new offerings eliminate cable clutter without compromising performance or quality. The supported transmissions include up to 4K at 60 frames-per-second, high definition audio, control and PoE (Power over Ethernet) up to 100W over a single Cat 7/6a cable at lengths of up to 100 meters. The new Marshall CV612HT-4K 4K PTZ Camera and Marshall VAC-HT12-KIT HDMI over HDBaseT Extender Kit enable simple installations utilizing HDBaseT over Ethernet cable.



"There are exciting developments happening with networked video and audio that are shaping the future of broadcast and professional audio video technologies, and IBC is a great place to get the pulse of the industry," says Jackson Root, Marketing Manager of Marshall Electronics. "As recent members of the HDBaseT Alliance, we're looking forward to seeing how the global standard has advanced and the impact it has made on new product innovations."





The Marshall CV612HT-4K PTZ Camera is based on a nine-megapixel sensor and housed in a durable PTZ chassis, designed for smooth, simultaneous four-axis control of Pan-Tilt-Zoom-Focus. It supports up to 4K(UHD) 3840x2160p, as well as standard HD 1080p/1080i/720p video. Adjustment settings include white balance, dynamic range, exposure, iris control, gamma, red/blue-gain and black level.





Marshall's VAC-HT12-KIT HDMI over HDBaseT Extender Kit will convert any HDMI device into a single cable solution. Consisting of two main components, the VAC-HT12-R Receiver and VAC-HT12-T Transmitter, the VAC-HT12-KIT will supply any HDMI device with 48V PoE and RS485/232 control, and will transmit uncompressed audio/video from over 100m away.

The CV612HT-4K and VAC-HT12-KIT are available now through Marshall dealers worldwide.





About Marshall:

For over 30 years, Marshall has been a trusted provider of high quality and reliable video, audio and multimedia systems for Broadcast Video, Pro A/V, Pro Audio and OEM applications worldwide. Marshall is dedicated to supplying the Pro A/V market with innovative POV and PTZ cameras, format converters, conferencing microphones and production equipment at great value without sacrificing quality or reliability. Marshall Electronics, Inc. operates manufacturing facilities in the US, China, Japan, Korea and Russia. For more information on Marshall Electronics, visit www.marshall-usa.com. For more information on HDBaseT, visit www.hdbaset.org.