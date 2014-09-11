Mariner Showcases Android(TM) and iOS Unified Monitoring for IP Video and Broadband Services

On the Heels of Announcing Over 20 Million Devices Under Management, Mariner Prepares to Demonstrate Its Latest Modules in Monitoring and Analytics

SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick, Canada -- Sept. 11, 2014 -- Mariner, the global leader in Software Defined Monitoring (SDM) for IP Video(TM), announced that the company will demonstrate its latest developments in monitoring and analytics for IP Video and other broadband services, including support for Android(TM), iOS, PC, and STB platforms, at IBC2014 in Amsterdam Sept. 12-16.

Visitors to the conference, an immersion of over 50,000 professionals engaged in creating, managing, and delivering electronic media and entertainment technology and content, will be able see and discuss Mariner xVu(TM) SDM architecture and products for both cable and IPTV environments.

"The new Mariner xVu modules support our operator customers who typically offer marketing bundled services for high-speed Internet, TV, mobile, and potentially OTT packages," said Marc Savoie, president and general manager of Mariner. "In all cases, Mariner xVu provides consistent coverage and visibility via single panes of glass tailored for various operational and commercial stakeholders, and a superior view to the end subscribers' entire service level experience."

Based on experience gained as the market leader in IPTV monitoring, and with over 20 million devices under management, Mariner xVu offers service assurance and opex-busting tools for multiple service provider types, including:

-Traditional PayTV providers: Mariner xVu provides "Joined-Up Monitoring" across cable, IPTV, and OTT/multiscreen, a key requirement in an environment, which is technically diverse and increasingly complex.

-Newer pure OTT providers: Mariner xVu provides cost-effective monitoring of service quality at the point of delivery, typically based on a BYOD model using Android and iOS with HTML5.

As TV Everywhere quickly becomes a core service, Mariner xVu allows customers to see problems sooner and ensure better consumer experiences while reducing the cost of operating their video platforms.

"In extending Mariner xVu to include OTT/multiscreen, we not only recognize that these services are increasingly important, but that existing troubleshooting and triage tools may be minimal or nonexistent. The need for effective monitoring and analytics is increasing and Mariner xVu brings TV-grade operational best practice to the domain of TV Everywhere and OTT," continued Savoie. "This is an exciting time for the analytics tools community -- in particular those focused on high-growth IP video and other broadband services. SDM extends Mariner's track record of thought- and product-leadership in monitoring and analytics for IP video and raises the bar in terms of expectation and established best practices."

To arrange for a demonstration of Mariner xVu at IBC2014, please visit Mariner at stand 14.L02.

More information about Mariner and the company's products can be found at www.marinerpartners.com, or interested parties can contact the company directly at sales@marinerpartners.com.

# # #

About Mariner

Mariner is the world leader in Software Defined Monitoring for IP Video(TM). The company's software helps operators centrally manage the complexity required to deliver new video services with real-time visibility into Subscriber Experience Anywhere. Mariner xVu(TM) allows service providers to offer a reliable, high-quality viewing experience; rapidly isolate IP Video network issues; and cost-effectively reduce truck rolls and call volume to ensure a superior TV and broadband service.

Mariner xVu is the world's most deployed IP Video monitoring solution.