Margarita Mix Santa Monica Wins 2015 Telly Awards

SANTA MONICA, CA (September 28, 2015) – Mixers Nathan Dubin, Jimmy Hite and Paul Hurtubise of Margarita Mix Santa Monica, a FotoKem company specializing in audio post services for commercials and advertising media, have been named winners in the 36th Annual Telly Awards. Dubin earned a Silver Telly, the highest honor, for his work on “Animals” for Kia. Hite won a Bronze Telly for Nissan’s “The Ark,” and Hurtubise took Bronze for Hyundai’s “Driving Tips with David Feherty.” All three mixers are honored in the Sound/Sound Design category for a regional TV/multi-market cable commercial.

The Telly Awards attracted nearly 12,000 entries from all 50 states and many countries. Winners represent the best work of the most respected advertising agencies, production companies, television stations, cable operators, and corporate video departments in the world.

“Animals,” the spot conceived by David & Goliath, brings the popular Kia hamsters back, this time in the science lab. A jolt of power in the research room creates the all-electric Kia Soul EV, and transforms a stray, regular-sized hamster into an attractive, full-size lady hamster. Eager to re-create the experiment, the Kia hamsters take the car for a drive to the pet store to get more “research specimens,” while Maroon 5’s hit single “Animals” keeps an upbeat, danceable rhythm for the commercial’s characters.

Nissan’s Pathfinder steals the spotlight in Chiat Day’s “The Ark.” As a father and daughter drive though a torrential thunder storm, they encounter animals looking for shelter. Eventually the car is loaded up with the sounds of several different fauna, while “The Animals Went in Two by Two” plays in the background of the spot.

For Innocean’s Hyundai campaign, golf pro David Feherty was enlisted to correlate swing tips with features of the Genesis. Whether avoiding hazards, navigating the fairways or perfecting the drive, Feherty is featured on the golf course with the beautiful sounds of birds and the ocean, intercut with clips of the car’s features.

Dubin, Hite and Hurtubise are previous winners of Telly Awards. They are part of an award-winning mixing team at Margarita Mix, which includes Jeff Levy, who has also won several Telly awards previously in his career.

“We are proud of the high-caliber creative talent and expertise we’ve brought together at Margarita Mix, making it a leading facility for innovative advertising sound design and mixing,” notes FotoKem’s Senior Vice President Rand Gladden. “Our decades of award-winning, global post production services can be attributed to our team and technical prowess in elevating the art and craft of sound.”

About Margarita Mix

Margarita Mix, a FotoKem company, is an award-winning studio with exceptional in-house talent and expertise that provides audio services for commercials, branded entertainment, digital media, video games, radio, promos, and trailers. In addition to state-of-the-art mixing rooms, the facility offers sound supervision services, sound effects creation, 5.1 mixing, 3D mixing, sound design, voice over, ADR, ISDN, and a variety of recording capabilities. Margarita Mix is located in Hollywood and Santa Monica. SPY, another FotoKem company, shares space at the Santa Monica location, which augments Margarita Mix’s audio solutions with a full range of VFX, CGI and picture finishing services under one roof. For more information, visit www.margmix.com.

About The Telly Awards

The Telly Awards was founded in 1979 and is the premier award honoring outstanding local, regional, and cable TV commercials and programs, the finest video and film productions, and online commercials, video and films. The judging and oversight committee is comprised of top industry professionals who are all past winners of Silver Telly Awards.