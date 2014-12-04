Management Team Purchases Digital Vision

London, UK - Digital Vision, the supplier of the world's best colour grading, restoration and film scanning solutions for the broadcast, film, commercial and archive industries, has been acquired by its management team consisting of Kelvin Bolah, Greg Holland and Claes Westerlund. The acquisition from Swedish company Image Systems, for 6.1 Million SEK, will preserve the heritage of the 26 year old company and provide significant funding for future investment in R&D.

Bolah will become CEO, while Holland takes the role of Worldwide Vice President of Sales and Claes Westerlund becomes Worldwide Vice President of Operations. As part of the acquisition the entire Digital Vision team will remain with the new company, as will all of the company's offices in London, Los Angeles, Melbourne, New York and Sweden.

Bolah said, "Digital Vision's staff, customers and partners were of the utmost importance in this acquisition and our main reason for the management buy-out. Having worked with them for many years and seeing their passion, expertise and the amazing projects they produce, we knew we had to keep the Digital Vision brand alive. With the investment that the company now has we will be able to accelerate the R&D and engineering to deliver our award-winning products in a timely fashion to a global customer base."

Digital Vision's current product range includes:

* The Golden Eye 4 archive scanner which incorporates many new features and enhancements including universal optics - a single lens, motor driven, multi-axis optical system for precision image sizing, position and focus. Users can scan at HD to 4K any film size from 8mm to 70mm without changing the optics, gate or sensor.

* The Bifrost Archive Bridge, a unique scalable solution, suitable for archives of any size, comprising various workflow components that can be utilised either as a complete end-to-end solution or integrated into existing infrastructures depending on individual requirements.

* The Nucoda colour grading suite, which combines a creative colour toolset, Precision and Tangent panel support and access to the DVO suite of enhancement tools, allowing users to easily create complex looks and visual styles.

* Phoenix, the world's premier film restoration software, designed to produce great results fast with less manual intervention. Phoenix features award-winning DVO restoration tools.

* Thor hardware designed for real time 4K image processing.

