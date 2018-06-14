Malaysia’s Orange Events Adds Riedel’s Bolero Wireless Intercom and MediorNet Real-Time Media Network to Rental Stock

WUPPERTAL, Germany — June 14, 2018 — Orange Events, Malaysia’s premier event management company, has expanded its rental inventory with Riedel Communications’ Bolero wireless intercom and MediorNet real-time media network products. With MediorNet providing the integrated audio, video, and data communications backbone, Bolero will enable Orange Events to provide its customers with a fully integrated, point-to-point communications ecosystem and seamless roaming capabilities — critical requirements especially for complex, large media events.

“Our production landscape is challenging and ever-evolving. Our clients require reliable communications and signal transport solutions that offer guaranteed uptime coupled with the best sound quality,” said Blurr Wong, Managing Director, Orange Events. “Riedel’s Bolero and MediorNet offer all of this and more, together with the technology innovation and leadership that Riedel is so well-known for. We are very pleased to have invested in these outstanding products.”

Riedel’s Bolero is an expandable, full-roaming, DECT-based intercom system in the license-free 1.9 gigahertz frequency range. With the MediorNet real-time media network allowing for redundant and decentralized signal routing and transport, the Bolero wireless intercom provides comprehensive and reliable communications for crew and performers at any type of media event. Bolero offers a rich set of features and connectivity that can be applied three ways: as an exceptional wireless beltpack, as a wireless keypanel, and — in an industry first — as a walkie-talkie radio. Bolero is equipped with a high-clarity voice codec that facilitates higher speech intelligibility and more efficient use of RF spectrum, thereby supporting twice the number of beltpacks per antenna for the same audio bandwidth as other DECT-based systems.

“We are pleased to be working with Orange Events, with its outstanding reputation for top-of-the-line equipment and a dedicated, highly trained team of professionals. Orange Events’ selection of Bolero and MediorNet is just one more example of Riedel’s continued expansion across Asia,” said Rajveer Singh, Riedel Communications General Manager, Southeast Asia. “We are confident that our customers will benefit greatly from Bolero and MediorNet’s rich feature sets, reliability, and ease of use.”

Further information about Riedel and the company’s products is available at www.riedel.net.

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Riedel is headquartered in Wuppertal, Germany, and employs over 500 people in 19 locations throughout Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Americas.

Description of Photos: Orange Events has added Riedel’s Bolero and MediorNet products to rental stock.