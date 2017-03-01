Major US News Network Moves to Dalet Unified News Operation Workflow

Dalet announced today that a leading US news broadcaster has signed a large-scale, multi-site deal to migrate all of its regional news stations to the Dalet Unified News Operations workflow powered by Dalet Galaxy. The state-of-the-art solution will offer every station a centralized content repository natively accessible by the suite of user-friendly production and distribution tools. The connected, friction-free Unified News Operation workflow will provide faster and better content production and ultra-easy distribution for broadcast, web (CMS) and social outlets alike. Once this first phase is completed, all sites will be standardized on the same technology platform, setting a robust and open foundation for future multi-site federation and collaboration.

“This latest win comes on the heels of several sizeable US, European and Asia Pacific deals, confirming that the Dalet Unified News Operation workflow is meeting and exceeding the expectations of some of the most demanding news broadcasters around world,” states Arnaud Elnecave, VP of marketing, Dalet.

Replacing a legacy system built on three separate platforms, Dalet’s end-to-end, story-centric approach to news production, along with conveniences such as one-click social media distribution, are necessary capabilities to tackle new business challenges. Elnecave adds, “The agility and flexibility of the Dalet Unified News Operation workflow gives news directors and producers the ability to continuously refine content strategies and operational processes, ultimately transforming their news operation to satisfy new viewer consumption trends and seize new business opportunities.” Breaking down silos, Dalet solutions for unified news operations will connect the broadcaster’s disparate regional bureaus, bringing field journalists into the virtual newsroom through robust web and mobile apps. The interconnected toolset will support a ubiquitous multimedia content workflow that elevates collaboration and content sharing across the entire operation.

The large-scale installation will include Dalet’s award-winning Dalet Galaxy platform, which encompasses the fully integrated Media Asset Management (MAM), Newsroom Computer System (NRCS), Dalet Brio for ingest and playout, Dalet WebSpace and Dalet On-the-Go for remote news production, Dalet OneCut multimedia editor, and Dalet Social Media tools for native social media curation and distribution.

See Dalet Unified News Operations Infographic: http://www.dalet.com/misc/Dalet_UNO_Infographic_2016.pdf.

For more information, please visit www.dalet.com.





About Dalet Digital Media Systems

Dalet software-based solutions enable media organizations to create, manage and distribute content faster and more efficiently, fully maximizing the value of assets. Dalet products are built on three distinct platforms that, when combined, form versatile business solutions that power end-to-end workflows for news, sports, program preparation, production, archive and radio. Individually, Dalet platforms and products offer targeted applications with key capabilities to address critical media workflow functions such as ingest, QC, edit, transcode and multiplatform distribution.

The foundation for Dalet productivity-enhancing workflow solutions, Dalet Galaxy is the enterprise NRCS and MAM that unifies the content chain by managing assets, metadata, workflows and processes across multiple and diverse production and distribution systems. Specially tailored for news and media workflows, this unique technology platform helps broadcasters and media professionals increase productivity while providing operational and business visibility.



Dalet AmberFin is the high-quality, scalable transcoding platform with fully integrated ingest, mastering, QC and review functionalities, enabling facilities to make great pictures in a scalable, reliable and interoperable way.Addressing the demanding needs of studio production, multi-camera ingest, sports logging and highlights production, the innovative Dalet Brio video server platform combines density and cost-effectiveness with high reliability.

Dalet supports customers from the initial planning stages to well beyond project execution. Our global presence includes 17 offices strategically located throughout Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, North America and South America, and a network of more than 60 professional partners serving 87 countries worldwide. This collective experience and knowledge enables our customers to realize potential increases in productivity, efficiency and value of their assets.

The comprehensive Dalet Care program ensures deployments remain up and running with 24/7 support 365 days a year.

Dalet systems are used around the world by many thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, FMM, France TV, RAI, RFI, Russia Today, RT Malaysia, VOA), commercial networks and operators (Canal+, FOX, eTV, MBC Dubai, MediaCorp, Mediaset, Orange, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros, Sirius XM Radio), and government organizations (Canadian House of Commons, Australian Parliament and UK Parliament).



Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.



Dalet® is a registered trademark of Dalet Digital Media Systems. All other products and trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.



For more information on Dalet, visitwww.dalet.com.



