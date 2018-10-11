Major Sports Network Transports Entire Professional Golf Tournament Over Public Internet Using Technology From VidOvation and AVIWEST

LAKE FOREST, Calif. — Oct. 11, 2018 — VidOvation today announced that a major U.S. sports network used VidOvation and AVIWEST technology late last month for international coverage of the annual professional golf tournament between U.S. and European teams. VidOvation supplied AVIWEST gear equipped with unique SafeStreams technology, which allowed the network to use IP to contribute and transport all video over the public internet between the event at Le Golf National Golf Course in Paris and the studio control room in Atlanta.

"The main challenge for this company was to backhaul live, multicamera, multisource audio and video reliably over the public internet, which, as an unmanaged network, is notoriously unstable. AVIWEST built the highly adaptive SafeStreams protocol to overcome such barriers, especially for remote-integration productions like this one," said Jim Jachetta, executive vice president and chief technology officer at VidOvation. "Thanks to SafeStreams, the internet was the only means of transport the sports network needed for its tournament coverage."

The network's system included five AVIWEST HE4000 four-channel HD/single-channel UHD HEVC encoders and five AVIWEST StreamHub receiver/decoder/transcoders. The equipment relies on AVIWEST's patented SafeStreams IP bonded-cellular transport protocol, which provides reliable, broadcast-quality video transmission over 3G/4G cellular, LAN, Wi-Fi, satellite, and the public internet with dynamic, two-dimensional forward error correction, automatic re-requests (ARQ), and up to 100 percent redundancy. The system made it possible for the network to transport 16 contribution feeds from Paris to Atlanta and four return feeds from Atlanta to Paris over a 1 gigabit per second unmanaged public internet connection, with support for both variable and constant bit rates. As a result, the network saved money over traditional telecom or satellite transport methods.

"With technology from AVIWEST and support from VidOvation, the network's coverage went off without a hitch, and we were able to save them significant costs on contribution and distribution in the process," added Jachetta. "Not only did the gear perform beyond the network's expectations, but our support before and during its coverage was excellent. We're looking forward to helping this network and others put the AVIWEST gear to use in more live sports broadcasts in the months ahead."

More information about the full VidOvation product line is available at www.vidovation.com.

# # #

About VidOvation

VidOvation is a leading provider of video, audio, and data transmission and distribution systems for the broadcast television, sports, corporate AV, and government markets. Encompassing bonded cellular, wireless video, video streaming, video networking, encoding, IPTV, and fiber-optic communications systems, VidOvation solutions improve video transmissions by removing the frustrations of signal loss, latency, interference, noise, and security issues. VidOvation excels in helping its clients integrate custom solutions into existing infrastructure, with the ability to satisfy almost any application or budget. The company applies proven expertise to the complete project life cycle — from project consulting and management to engineering and design, to warranty and support. Learn more about how VidOvation is moving video forward at vidovation.com.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/VidOvation/181011VidOvation.docx

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/VidOvation/VidOvation-AVIWEST-HE4000.png

Photo Caption: VidOvation supplied five AVIWEST HE4000 encoders to the sports network.

Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@VidOvation%20and%20@AVIWEST%20technology%20helps%20major%20sports%20network%20transport%20coverage%20of%20pro%20golf%20tourney%20over%20the%20public%20internet.%20%23rydercup%20%23golf%20%23encoder%20%23SafeStreams%20%23livebroadcast%20%23REMI%20-%20http://bit.ly/2pPuKqY

Follow VidOvation:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/JimJachetta

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VidOvation/?ref=br_rs

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vidovation---moving-video-forward