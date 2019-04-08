Major News Network Purchases AVIWEST Solution From VidOvation for Contribution and Distribution of Live News Over Public Internet

LAKE FOREST, Calif. — April 2, 2019 — VidOvation today announced that a major U.S. news network has made a significant purchase of AVIWEST video-over-IP transport technology. The network will use the Emmy Award-winning AVIWEST HE4000 HEVC live encoder for contribution and distribution of live news content bidirectionally between master control and remote affiliates using the public internet.

"Broadcasters — especially those like our new client, who depends on the ability to backhaul breaking news content from many different field locations and sources — are always looking for better, more efficient ways to contribute and distribute video," said Jim Jachetta, executive vice president and chief technology officer at VidOvation. "With our AVIWEST HE4000 encoder, this high-profile new customer has embraced the potential of the public internet to help the network distribute live content to its affiliates in a far less costly manner than traditional telecom or satellite connections. The system also provides affiliates with the ability to forward live contributing content to master control."

The compact, half-RU AVIWEST HE4000 HEVC encoder combines 10-bit and 4:2:2 HEVC encoding with the latest generation of AVIWEST SafeStreams technology to reliably deliver live video content over IP at low latencies and bit rates. The network has deployed the HE4000 encoder with support for four channels of HD or a single channel of 4K video, with an AVIWEST StreamHub receiver deployed at each affiliate. The system uses the AVIWEST StreamHub Cloud Server to enable the distribution and contribution of live news content.

