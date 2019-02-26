Magewell to Showcase Robust Production and Distribution Solutions “from Start to Finish” at 2019 NAB Show

February 26, 2019 — Nanjing, China:Magewell continues to expand its innovative offerings into new product categories, bringing its highly-acclaimed quality, reliability and price/performance value deeper into professional media workflows. At the 2019 NAB Show, the company will demonstrate its latest feature-rich tools spanning key steps in the content production chain, from capture and conversion to playout and streaming. Magewell will exhibit in booth SU5724 at the show, taking place April 8-11 in Las Vegas.

Convert

Highlighted among Magewell’s newest products on display will be the Pro Convert family of standalone NDI® converters. Making the transition from traditional video architectures to IP-based workflows more affordable and practical, Pro Convert devices lets users bring HDMI or SDI sources into live, IP production networks using NewTek’s popular NDI technology. Available in 4K and 1080p60 models with a choice of input interfaces, the plug-and-play devices automatically detect the input signal format to easily and cost-effectively connect existing equipment into next-generation IP media infrastructures.

For users of Magewell capture products or who prefer a software-based conversion solution, the company will also demonstrate its new Magewell Bridge software for NDI. Magewell Bridge allows video and audio from any Magewell ingest device to appear as a live source to any other NDI-enabled software and systems on the network.

Capture

Magewell’s comprehensive array of capture devices continues to grow, enabling end-users, integrators and OEMs to choose the perfect ingest solution for their exact needs. Featured products will include the USB Capture Plus family of plug-and-play, external, USB 3.0 capture devices; the ultra-compact, power-efficient Eco Capture series of M.2 cards; and the company’s flagship Pro Capture line of PCIe cards. The newest release, the Pro Capture Dual SDI 4K Plus, simultaneously captures two channels of 4K video at full 60 frames per second with 4:4:4 chroma sampling over single-link 12G-SDI, dual-link 6G-SDI or quad-link 3G-SDI connections.

Stream

Making live streaming easy even for non-professional users, Magewell’s Ultra Stream HDMI standalone streaming encoder lets them record or stream high-quality video with one click using on-device buttons or an intuitive smartphone app. Users can stream to popular services including YouTube, Facebook Live or Twitch or to a custom-specified server, and can record video to a USB drive or the associated smartphone. The compact device encodes video up to 1080p60 from an HDMI input and also supports 4K sources, down-converting them automatically to HD.

Playout

Flex I/O PCIe input-output cards combine Magewell’s highly-regarded video capture benefits with high-quality playout capabilities. Available with SDI or HDMI interfaces, the first two Flex I/O models each feature four input channels and two outputs, all of which can be used simultaneously with independent resolution, frame rate and processing settings for maximum flexibility.

About Magewell – Founded in 2011, Magewell (www.magewell.com) designs and develops hardware and software for video and audio capture, processing, streaming and playout. With guiding principles of continuous innovation and providing outstanding customer service, Magewell has earned a strong reputation for the exceptional quality, performance and reliability of its solutions. Distributed globally, Magewell products are used in professional video applications including live event streaming, broadcast, medical imaging, lecture capture, surveillance, video conferencing, gaming and more.

