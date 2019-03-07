MadHive Launches New Technology Suite to Address Fraud, Usher in New Era of Accountability in Advertising

New York, NY — March 7, 2019 — MadHive, the technology company best known for innovations in cryptography and advertising, today launched a suite of technologies designed to address the biggest threats to the advertising industry -- the issues of trust, transparency, fraud and brand safety.

The cross-platform advertising technology stack announced today leverages proprietary tools to cryptographically vali date and link data across the supply chain to help grow the advertisers’ audiences, enable more precise targeting and verify ad delivery.

The new MadHive suite of solutions addresses the multi-billion dollar challenge that fraud poses for advertisers. Recent reports estimate fraud will cost the advertising industry more than $19 billion in 2019 – and is expected to reach a staggering $44 billion by 2022.

“Publishers, brands and agencies alike have been living in the Advertising 1.0 ecosystem – what we call the ‘Guess Economy’ – dealing with issues around brand safety, transparency and fraud,” said Adam Helfgott, CEO at Madhive. “But that doesn’t have to be the case. Our technology is ushering in a new era – paving the way for Advertising 2.0 and the ‘Evidence Economy,’ where results are trusted because they are mathematically and scientifically proven.”

OTT advertising leader Premion, which leverages MadHive’s market-leading campaign management and reporting tools, is now utilizing the full stack solution to generate better targeting for advertisers and cryptographic proof for buy-side transactions.

“Advertisers expect the highest level of accountability and verifiable transparency is a prerequisite for doing business today,” said Jim Wilson, President of Premion at TEGNA. “The MadHive solution ensures advertisers are getting what they pay for, while providing greater trust and accuracy in all phases of audience targeting, media buying, campaign management and reporting.”

“This product integration is a huge step for how cryptography and blockchain can be leveraged to its fullest potential in the digital advertising industry,” said Christiana Cacciapuoti, Executive Director at AdLedger the non-profit research and development consortium building and implementing the blockchain standards for digital advertising. “We are proud to have members like MadHive and TEGNA on the front lines, building and leveraging the tools that will make real progress in the fight against fraud.”

MadHive’s product suite includes tools for media planning and buying, data management and matching, campaign and yield optimization and reporting. The suite validates data and inventory, delivering transparency while reducing fraud, waste, and abuse, cutting intermediary costs from high double-digit percentages of every ad dollar, delivering more value for the publisher and advertiser. These cutting-edge solutions paired with premium inventory acquisition from partners like Freewheel, result in unprecedented campaign efficiencies and performance.

Key elements of the MadHive suite:

● Audience Device Graph: The MadHive Device Graph connects advertisers and publishers to audiences across all devices, ensuring each interaction is driven by relevant audience-specific data.

● Precision Targeting: The MadHive tech stack leverages audience-specific data to power dynamic creative optimization and message targeting strategies to generate personalized creative units based on real-time information.

● Audience Verification: MadHive employs cutting-edge technologies like cryptography and blockchain to guarantee audiences and video impressions across desktop, mobile, ConnectedTV, and OTT.

● Cross-Device Attribution: MadHive’s proprietary AI (“Roger”) improves cross-device analytics by matching impressions, engagements and conversions to consumers.