Lyon Video Installs Calrec Apollo Audio Console in Newest Mobile Production Truck

Mobile Unit's First National Event Was Primetime Emmy(R) Awards Red Carpet Preshow

HEBDEN BRIDGE, U.K. -- Aug. 27, 2014 -- U.S. mobile production company Lyon Video has installed an Apollo digital audio console from Calrec Audio in its new outside broadcast (OB) truck, Lyon 14, marking the 11th Calrec console in Lyon's all-Calrec fleet. Lyon 14 is destined to cover a variety of sports and entertainment events for media companies such as ABC, ESPN, Fox Sports, and Yahoo. The first major use of the console at a national event was to cover the live red carpet preshow at the 66th Primetime Emmy(R) Awards outside the Nokia Theater in Los Angeles, where the awards show took place. Lyon Video worked on behalf of Live Media Group, which produced the coverage for Yahoo.

"We know from experience that Calrec consoles offer superior performance and unrivaled quality, and that the Apollo is unmatched in control and performance for its size. We made the decision to install an Apollo console in Lyon 14 before we even ordered the trailer chassis," said Chad Snyder, account manager and general manager at Lyon Video. "Having an all-Calrec fleet means we already understand the programming of the system, so we can quickly maximize our investment with a minimal amount of effort from the senior audio operator. And as mobile production compounds move farther and farther away from the event location, like at the Emmys, Calrec's Hydra2 networking over fiber is becoming more and more useful for providing crystal clear audio for our clients."

Lyon 14 is a 53-foot HD expando truck with a highly versatile design for covering multiple types of events. The truck contains an Apollo console with 144 faders, 1,020 channels, 148 mic/line inputs, 64 AES inputs/outputs, and 512 x 512 MADI input/outputs, as well as two remote fiber audio kits for remote audio transmission and communications. The Apollo console is integrated with the mobile unit's intercom and router, allowing it to control all audio signals, no matter the destination.

For the Emmy Awards red carpet preshow, Lyon 14 was connected to the event via the Nokia Theater's internal house fiber, which comes out at a lower level on the other side of the theater. While it would have been possible to connect the OB truck with copper cables, the extreme length of the cables would have caused signal degradation. The Calrec Hydra2 audio network made it possible to place the mic preamps near the talent and control them from the Apollo's surface, giving the production team control of IFB and PL levels from the mobile unit.

"We've enjoyed a long-standing relationship with Lyon Video and are pleased to play a role not only in their coverage of the Emmys, but in their growth as a company," said Dan Smith, Calrec regional sales executive. "Lyon 14 has some innovative features that the industry has not seen before. Those features, coupled with sophisticated tools including the Apollo console, make this new truck an important resource for Lyon Video -- one that makes them even more capable of competing for large, complex projects."

