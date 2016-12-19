LYNX Technik Enhances yellobrik Frame Synchronizer

LYNX Technik AG, provider of modular interfaces for broadcast and professional AV signal processing applications, today announces that it has added up/down/cross and aspect ratio conversion, with scaler functionality to its popular yellobrik Frame Synchronizer, the PVD 1800.

The major upgrade to the PVD 1800 is included at no additional cost, and any existing user can get the firmware update by simply downloading the latest version of yelloGUI from the LYNX Technik website. The yelloGUI control software has also been upgraded, which provides a suite of new tools for the control and configuration of the new features via a PC or MAC.

The new up/down/cross converter with scaler offers high quality conversion for facilities that operate in multiple formats (3G/HD/SD-SDI) and need to convert between those video formats. The PVD 1800 upgrade also includes an aspect ratio converter function to change the aspect ratio of a video signal by converting to letterbox/pillarbox, center cut, stretch to fill, 14:9 as well as custom conversions. The conversion utilities of this module are accessed via the yelloGUI software, where all the settings and functions can be monitored and controlled simply and intuitively.

The scaler adds a region of interest (ROI) tool enabling the user to crop a specific region from the original video signal and scale it to be viewed as full size on the SDI output. This is a valuable tool when video signals require customization for output and display. With this feature, the user has full control over the input signal cropping as well as the sizing of the output signal display.

The new scaler feature comes with a fast scale mode which can reduce the processing delay to less than 10 lines. This is especially important for applications that require a short processing delay and rapid conversion. When activating the fast scale mode, the module’s frame synchronization functionality will be automatically deactivated.

The PVD 1800 yellobrik frame synchronizer offers the ultimate in flexibility for users because it provides a multi-faceted solution in a thrown down brick form factor, addressing multiple applications. For larger integrated systems, up to 14 PVD 1800 yellobriks can be mounted into the yellobrik 19” rack mount chassis.

The flexible architecture of the PVD is unique to the marketplace in that it offers a full set of broadcast performance & features in a brick-style modular solution, at a competitive price-point. This combination makes it ideal for demanding studio, outside broadcast applications, post production, as well as professional audio video. Essentially, any environment that frame synchronization and conversion with scaling is required.

