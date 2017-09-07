LYNX Technik Announces Executive Management Changes

LYNX Technik AG, provider of modular interfaces for broadcast and professional AV signal processing applications, today announces two key additions to its management team and Board of Directors to drive expansion in its IP technology portfolio.

Taking the strategic leads in technology and operations, Sebastian Schaffrath has been appointed Chief Technology Innovation Officer (CTIO) and Holger Schostak as Chief Operating Officer (COO). With a focus on organic innovation, attention to operational development & integration and unyielding focus on customers, they bring passion, experience, ideas and vision to LYNX Technik. Sebastian and Holger have taken on their new roles as of September 1, 2017.

In the role of Chief Technology Innovation Officer (CTIO), the newly appointed Sebastian Schaffrath (37) takes the lead on all technology functions, including spearheading product development and implementing advanced technology strategies and innovative solutions. Prior to joining LYNX Technik, Sebastian managed the division of Broadcast Controller Systems at BFE Studio und Medien Systeme GmbH where he was highly successful in contributing to the development of KSC CORE. Schaffrath also led the international project management team for KSC as well as Business Development in China and the DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) region.

Holger Schostak (42) has been part of the LYNX Technik team since 2005 overseeing various levels of processes for production and internal process optimization. In his new role as Chief Operating Officer (COO), Holger brings vast operational knowledge to the business and will direct the day-to-day operations of the organization as it continues to expand.

“For years LYNX Technik has been renowned for its robust and reliable products and technical innovation. On this basis and philosophy, we are moving forward to develop solutions that will enthuse operators and planning engineers worldwide,” comments Sebastian Schaffrath, CTIO of LYNX Technik. “We have made it our goal to answer the pressing questions arising with IP technology with real solutions instead of buzz words. Therefore, we are leading a creative dialogue with our customers using ‘design thinking’ methods, working closely and efficiently in our agile R&D environment and relying on our strong LYNX team,” continues Sebastian.

“We have an exceptionally motivated team, and we are excited to secure and shape the future of this company. The upcoming months will see important adaptions of business processes to further strengthen our operations,” adds Holger Schostak, COO of LYNX Technik.

“We would like to take this opportunity on behalf of the LYNX Technik team, to thank co-founder and former CEO, Winfried Deckelmann for his 15 years of leadership and success,” add Schaffrath and Schostak. “Under his guidance LYNX Technik grew from supporting a small customer base to becoming a global technology solutions provider in the broadcast and professional AV market.” Winfried Deckelmann will stay on with the company to support the transition of the new management team.

LYNX Technik and its new management team will be at IBC 2017, stand 8.C70

