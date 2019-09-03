LYNX Technik Announces 8K SDI Fiber Converter at IBC 2019

LYNX Technik, provider of modular signal processing interfaces is debuting its new 8K SDI to Fiber and Fiber to 8K SDI converter for the Company’s Series 5000 product line at IBC 2019, stand 8.C65.



The DVD 5480 HO module supports video formats all the way up to 8K SDI and are designed with both a fiber and electrical interface. These rugged and versatile cards are suitable for a variety of applications and can operate in four different modes, offering unmatched flexibility.



As an 8K SDI <> fiber converter, the module transports and converts up to 8K-SDI (12G, 6G, 3G, HD, SD) over optical fiber cable and vice-versa.

Operating as a 12G-SDI re-clocking distribution amplifier, the module carries 4K video on a single cable and is suitable for any SDI video signal up to 12G for 4K applications.

This new Series 5000 card also enables single-link 12G SDI signals to be converted to quad-link 3G-SDI and vice versa (i.e. quad-link 3G-SDI signals to be converted to single-link 12G-SDI). 6G to/from quad-link 1.5G conversions are also supported. With many facilities still running in a 3G environment, there are many requirements to integrate 4K/UHD signals in 12G-SDI into the infrastructure. In this mode, the DVD 5480 HO module enables users to convert UHD signals between quad-link 3G and single-link 12G SDI.

The Series 5000 is LYNX Technik’s rack and card-based modular interface solution that can be configured with any mix of modules from an extensive portfolio. Solutions include; converters, distribution amplifiers, embedders/de-embedders, frame synchronizers, audio delay, audio distribution, test signal generators, multiplexers/demultiplexers, splitters, switches and a full range of fiber options (including CWDM) & accessories. All connected Series 5000 hardware are controlled through the centralized APPolo, a powerful yet simple software solution for remote control, status monitoring and error reporting. APPolo offers a unique user experience through its flexGUI, an intuitive graphic user interface that offers a simple way to visualize and control Series 5000 modules.

Visitors to LYNX Technik’s IBC Stand 8.C65 can receive a personal demonstration of its new 8K SDI to Fiber Converter.