LynTec Solves Lighting Control Hurdles at LDI 2017

LENEXA, Kan. — Oct. 31, 2017 — LynTec, a leading manufacturer of innovative electrical power control solutions for professional audio, video, and lighting systems, will display its new Networkable Power Automation Control (NPAC) rack-mounted system and Whole Venue Control capabilities at LDI 2017, Nov. 17-19, in Booth 1546 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. LynTec's Whole Venue Control allow lighting professionals to mix and match the company's market-leading panels, including the DMX and sACN-compatible NPAC, across a facility and control them as one system.



"For the first time ever, not only can designers use just one system to control all the LynTec lighting panels in their design using our Whole Venue Control offering, but the addition of the new NPAC solution gives them a rack-mounted power control for lighting control," said Mark Bishop, president of LynTec.



At the booth, LynTec will demonstrate the award-winning NPAC, the industry's only complete, ready-to-install power and zoned lighting management solution that can manage up to 80 amps in a single 2RU unit. Part of LynTec's Whole Venue Control lineup, the NPAC is engineered to protect and control installed entertainment AVL systems across multiple zones and with multiple control protocols (HTTP, Telnet, sACN, DMX) and simple contact closures. The NPAC series includes both 120V and 240V models to manage higher power loads. It features four 20A circuit inputs in a single 2RU enclosure, saving integrators valuable rack space and eliminating the need to wire multiple units together. The unit boasts pre-terminated cables that are ready to plug into existing sources and four NEMA 5-20 outlets (6-20 outlets for the 240V model) that allow for easy connection to gear.



LynTec will also showcase its new Whole Venue Control capabilities, which allow system designers to create a completely tailored AVL power control system using LynTec's RPC Remote Control Breaker Panels, RPCR Automated Relay Panels, or NPAC units in any combination within the same network on a single interface. Designers can mix and match LynTec's leading line of electrical power control solutions to address unique infrastructure requirements across a broad range of applications. By accessing a single IP address, customers can set up, control, and monitor all their AVL sequences or DMX lighting zones across the facility, making LynTec the ideal power control and management solutions provider for mega churches, theaters, stadiums and arenas, conference centers, and other large venues.



More information on LynTec's full line of products is available at www.LynTec.com.



About LynTec

LynTec is a leading manufacturer of innovative electrical power control solutions for professional audio, video, and lighting systems. Working closely with system designers, LynTec incorporates electrical protection, circuit switching capabilities, and an operational controller within a common enclosure — saving valuable wall space, lowering installation costs, and simplifying system operation. This state-of-the-art approach to electrical control solutions has positioned LynTec as a trusted resource for any installation with complex power control requirements. More information is available at www.LynTec.com.



