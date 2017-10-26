LynTec Offers Whole Venue Control Capabilities

LENEXA, Kan. — Oct. 26, 2017 — LynTec, a leading manufacturer of innovative electrical power control solutions for professional audio, video, and lighting systems, today announced its new Whole Venue Control offering. Whole Venue Control gives customers the option to mix and match LynTec's RPC Remote Control Breaker Panels, RPCR Automated Relay Panels, and new NPAC Multi-Circuit Rackmount units within the same network on a single interface.



"Previously, each LynTec controller interface could only display one panel type and customers could not have control zones that extended across multiple panel types," said Mark Bishop, president of LynTec "After listening to our customers, we worked with our engineers to give them more flexibility. Now, with Whole Venue Control, we've made it possible to extend zones across motorized circuit breakers and relays within the same network. This means that our customers can now put the right panel in the right place to leverage the unique LynTec feature set that they know and love across an entire venue."



LynTec's Whole Venue Control capabilities allow system designers to create a completely tailored AVL power control system. They can mix and match LynTec's leading line of electrical power control solutions to address the unique infrastructure requirements across a broad range of applications. By accessing a single IP address, customers can set up, control, and monitor all their AVL sequences or DMX lighting zones across the facility, making LynTec the ideal power control and management solutions provider for mega churches, theaters, stadiums and arenas, conference centers, and other large venues.



More information on LynTec's full line of products is available at www.LynTec.com.



# # #



About LynTec

LynTec is a leading manufacturer of innovative electrical power control solutions for professional audio, video, and lighting systems. Working closely with system designers, LynTec incorporates electrical protection, circuit switching capabilities, and an operational controller within a common enclosure — saving valuable wall space, lowering installation costs, and simplifying system operation. This state-of-the-art approach to electrical control solutions has positioned LynTec as a trusted resource for any installation with complex power control requirements. More information is available at www.LynTec.com.



PR Link:www.ingearpr.com/LynTec/171026LynTec.docx



Photo Link:www.ingearpr.com/LynTec/LynTec_logo.jpg



All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.



Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@LynTecPower%20Now%20Offers%20Whole%20Venue%20Control%20Capabilities%20%23AVTweeps%20-%20http://bit.ly/2yMZJY4



Follow LynTec:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LynTec

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LynTecPower

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/LynTecPower