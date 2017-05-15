LynTec Brings Innovative Power Control to the Rack

LENEXA, Kan. -- May 15, 2017 -- LynTec, a leading manufacturer of innovative electrical power control solutions for professional audio, video, and lighting systems, today announced its new Networkable Power Automation Control (NPAC) rack-mounted system. LynTec's NPAC is a complete, ready-to-install power management solution delivering power control and audio sequencing in a single 2RU unit that can manage up to 80 amps. It's the only solution to sequence on/off complex digital audio systems in easy-to-program extended step rates that guarantee proper component boot-up automatically. As the latest addition to LynTec's leading range of electrical power control solutions, the NPAC series is the company's first rack mount form factor that's pre-terminated for easy installation and provides critical protection and control for a range of applications. For large venues or equipment spread across a facility, the master/remote architecture enables control for up to 10 NPAC units on a single network.



"Our customers have been saying for years they love our panels, but wanted a solution that didn't have to be hardwired in, which required hiring an electrician and other subcontractors," said Mark Bishop, president of LynTec. "Based on their feedback, we created the NPAC. Now, AV integrators can get the same level of control and sequencing that was previously only available in our wall-mounted panels -- a feature that top consultants have specified for years -- in an affordable 2RU enclosure that's simple to deploy. It's all located right beside the other gear in the rack."



Engineered to protect and control installed entertainment AVL systems, the NPAC can also control lighting and AV systems across multiple control zones and with multiple control protocols (HTTP, Telnet, sACN, DMX) and simple contact closures. From the NPAC's interface, users can select the protocol for each zone as well as set up, troubleshoot, control, and monitor status remotely across existing networks from any computer, tablet, or handheld smart device. In addition, users can receive alert notifications via text or email to warn of voltage anomalies.



The NPAC series includes two models: 120V or 240V to manage higher voltage loads. It features four 20A circuit inputs in a single 2RU enclosure, saving integrators valuable rack space over 4RU systems and eliminating the need to wire multiple units together. The unit boasts pre-terminated cables that are ready to plug into existing sources, four NEMA 5-20 outlets (6-20 outlets for the 240V model) that allow for easy connection to gear, and an onboard web browser interface for simple programming of the most complex systems.



The master/remote architecture enables users to control up to 10 NPAC units on a single network, answering the power control requirement for large venues or for equipment spread across a facility but operating on the same IP network. Circuits can fire in any order required, even from unit to unit, with no extra wiring required as long as each NPAC is connected to the network. Outlets can be controlled individually or as a sequenced group with up to 12 zones across 10 units.



From the controller's embedded web server, the user can also select the appropriate over- and under-voltage protection and auto shutdown for each circuit, providing customized power protection to devices connected to the unit. Meeting NFPA fire code requirements, the system also includes circuit-selectable load-shedding for emergency shutoff. An onboard astronomical timer enables automated operation and helps facilities reduce operating costs for lighting systems, video systems, and more.



The NPAC will begin shipping in June. More information on LynTec's full line of products is available at www.LynTec.com.



About LynTec

LynTec is a leading manufacturer of innovative electrical power control solutions for professional audio, video, and lighting systems. Working closely with system designers, LynTec incorporates electrical protection, circuit switching capabilities, and an operational controller within a common enclosure -- saving valuable wall space, lowering installation costs, and simplifying system operation. This state-of-the-art approach to electrical control solutions has positioned LynTec as a trusted resource for any installation with complex power control requirements. More information is available at www.LynTec.com.



