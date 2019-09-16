LTN Global Appoints Alan Young CTO and Head of Strategy

SAVAGE, Md. — Sept. 13, 2019 — LTN® Global, the global leader in broadcast-quality IP video transport solutions, today announced the appointment of Alan Young as the company's chief technology officer and head of strategy. Young joined LTN following its acquisition of Crystal, where he served as chief operating officer. In his new role with LTN, Young will be responsible for advising the company on all matters relating to media technology and for guiding its growth strategy.

"Alan's extensive experience in developing and applying new technologies to existing business environments across the media, financial services, and telecom sectors makes him a perfect fit for his new role as our CTO and head of strategy," said Malik Khan, co-founder and executive chairman at LTN Global. "His impressive technical expertise and proven leadership skills also will be invaluable to LTN as we continue to grow and expand our offerings around end-to-end media production and distribution solutions."

Before his time at Crystal, Young served in CTO roles at SES Americom, Encompass Digital Media, and e-Citi, and as head of emerging technologies and the strategic vendor partnership program at Citigroup. He earlier served as vice president of engineering for Viacom/MTV Networks. Young began his career in broadcast as a technical manager at British Telecom after earning a master's degree in electronic systems engineering from the University of York. He is a recognized innovator with four issued patents to his name and a fellow of the Institution of Engineering and Technology.

"LTN is an exciting company with robust technologies and tremendous potential for further growth," said Young. "I look forward to working with my colleagues across the company to realize this potential by delivering transformative solutions to LTN customers."

