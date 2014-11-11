Louis Hillelson to Return to Helm at ‘Broadcasting & Cable’ and ‘Multichannel News’

New York, NY (Nov. 11, 2014) — NewBay Media announced Tuesday that, effective immediately, Louis Hillelson has rejoined the company as VP and group publisher for its TV Sector brands, including Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News, Next TV and Ratings Intelligence. Hillelson, who had been a part of the Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News team since 2005, left the company in October for pursuits outside the television industry.

“I am excited that Louis has returned to lead our Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News brands,” states Steve Palm, CEO, NewBay Media. “His knowledge of the television business and the TV Sector brands are unsurpassed — we are happy to have him back where he belongs.”

“The television industry is a vibrant, exciting business to be a part of, and I missed it terribly,” states Hillelson. “I am honored to be rejoining the Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News team, and am looking forward to working with the team to build new properties and relationship with which we can continue to better serve the television market.”

Hillelson will be on site at this week’s NYC Television Week, and will be greeting industry leaders to four leading conferences — The Content Show, Next TV NYC, Advanced Advertising, and The Business of Multiplatform TV. Registration is still opens at www.nyctelevisionweek.com. All session will be held at the Affinia Manhattan on Nov. 12 and 13, 2014.

To contact Louis Hillelson, please reach him directly at lhillelson@nbmedia.com or 917-281-4730.