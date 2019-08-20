'Live Rescue,' From MGM's Big Fish Entertainment, Producer of A&E's Hit Series 'Live PD,' Relies on VidOvation's AVIWEST Bonded Cellular System

IRVINE, Calif. — Aug. 19, 2019 — Big Fish Entertainment, an MGM Company and the creators of and production company behind groundbreaking A&E docuseries 'Live PD,' has deployed VidOvation's AVIWEST bonded cellular system for use in the new docuseries, 'Live Rescue,' also on A&E. The AVIWEST system, which includes PRO180 transmitters and StreamHub transceivers, gives Big Fish the ability to transmit reliable, synchronous, and low-latency broadcast-quality video and audio from multiple cameras and multiple locations.

'Live PD' was the first show of its kind to capture and stream live video of police officers on patrol, and now 'Live Rescue' takes the same concept and applies it to paramedics and first responders, immersing the viewer in the challenges and dangers faced by these professionals on a daily basis.

"Using bonded cellular technology allowed us to bring 'Live PD' to fruition at the scale we always envisioned to deliver premium live television," said Dan Cesareo, founder and president of Big Fish Entertainment. "It laid the groundwork for our second major live launch of 'Live Rescue,' where again, we need to capture a large number of live HD video feeds from multiple cameras and locations to transport via cellular back to A&E headquarters and broadcast live to air. The VidOvation and AVIWEST system has allowed us to deliver a truly singular viewing experience for the audience, and we're thrilled to be using it once again for a brand new perspective on the daily experiences of the country's brave first responders."

The PRO180 transmitters are deployed in the field with HD cameras, and once images are captured, the units' bonded cellular technology combines any available network interfaces (including as many as eight cellular, Wi-Fi, two Ethernet, and satellite) to create high-quality and reliable video-transmission links. Throughout the show, each PRO feeds live high-quality video back to the control room in New York. In the control room, the AVIWEST StreamHub transceiver, decoder, and distribution platforms receives the live video feeds and delivers them to air for the live broadcast.

"It's been quite exiting to be working with Big Fish Entertainment on projects like 'Live Rescue' that are really on the cutting edge of what can be done with live TV today," said Jim Jachetta, executive vice president and chief technology officer, VidOvation. "There is still no other bonded cellular solution out there that can handle projects like this. Multicamera, multilocation, the ability to transmit from up to four close-proximity cameras with perfect lip sync and video synchronization: the AVIWEST technology is really groundbreaking and in a class of its own."

About Big Fish Entertainment

Big Fish Entertainment, an MGM Company, is a full-service production company that creates multi-platform, visually driven content that compels and entertains audiences with the "unexpected." Founded in 2006 by President Dan Cesareo, Big Fish has since produced more than 1000 hours of award-winning and top-rated programming in the live, unscripted reality, lifestyle and documentary space. Current Big Fish series include mega-hit franchise Black Ink Crew (New York, Chicago and Compton), mental health special In Session Live With Dr. Jess and Girls Cruise for VH1; Live Rescue, #1 unscripted crime series Live PD, Live PD: Police Patrol, Live PD Presents: PD Cam and Top Dog for A&E; Live PD Presents: Women on Patrol for Lifetime; culinary docu-series Hustle & Soul for WE tv; Chris Paul's Chapter 3 for ESPN; Tattoo Girls for TLC; How Far Is Tattoo Far? for MTV; Animal ER Live for Nat Geo WILD and Truth Behind the Moon Landing for Science Channel. With other credits including Bomb Patrol: Afghanistan and the Gates Foundation Reality PD public schools project, Big Fish captures and relates extraordinary worlds, characters and stories for such networks as Lifetime, A&E, VH1, WE tv, Discovery, TLC, MTV, E!, National Geographic, Oxygen, Travel Channel and Paramount Network. For more information, visit bigfishusa.com.

About VidOvation

VidOvation is a leading provider of video, audio, and data transmission and distribution systems for the broadcast television, sports, corporate AV, and government markets. Encompassing bonded cellular, wireless video, video streaming, video networking, encoding, IPTV, and fiber-optic communications systems, VidOvation solutions improve video transmissions by removing the frustrations of dropouts, latency, interference, noise, and security issues. VidOvation excels in helping its clients integrate custom solutions into existing infrastructure, with the ability to satisfy almost any application or budget. The company applies proven expertise to the complete project life cycle — from project consulting and management to engineering and design to warranty and support. Learn more about how VidOvation is moving video forward at vidovation.com.

