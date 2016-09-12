LIVE at IBC: Wings Engine Raw 8K Delivers Power to LANG AG

At IBC 2016, LANG AG signed an agreement that sees it expand its existing media serving inventory with the AV Stumpfl® Wings Engine Raw 8K super media servers to deliver on customer requirements for media-based installations requiring high-resolution content.

Tobias Lang, CEO of LANG AG, explained: “We’re starting to see an increase in workflow requirements for realistic presentation, uncompressed images and eye limiting detail. The only available solution that can properly handle that is Wings Engine Raw 8K. The new technology is added at the top of our existing media serving portfolio as the most powerful product available for sale or dry hire.”

LANG AG is always at the cutting-edge of presentation technologies so only natural that Wings Engine Raw will be used as much more than just a media server. Hinting at where the product will be deployed, Lang adds: “Just a few days after IBC, our brand-new Wings Engine Raw 8K servers will be used on an upcoming automotive trade show booth in Paris to showcase the new prototypes and models for future global brands.”

LANG AG prides itself on strong relationships with their suppliers and with leading manufacturers. A team of engineering specialists has participated in expert training at AV Stumpfl’s headquarters in Austria.

“We enjoy the working relationship we have with the AV Stumpfl service team which allow us to exchange ideas and plan for future projects in mutual confidence. AV Stumpfl is a valuable partner for media servers and offers a convincing line-up for the future requirements of the market. It’s the exact type of partnership we relish,” added Tobias Lang.

Wings Engine Raw 8K is the top of the line model in the AV Stumpfl range. It delivers four streams of full 4K uncompressed content at 60hz plus media overlays, text generation and full frame-accurate show control capability. This means that it is able to mange content over any amount of LED video screens, or over a 4K by 4K video or laser projection surface of any shape or size. It even handles real-time display of uncompressed content in parallel HD, 4K, 5K or 6K streams.

Tobias Stumpfl, CEO of AV Stumpfl, said: “LANG AG is one of the most iconic suppliers to the creative industry and we’re delighted that Wings Engine Raw 8K will be supplied to leading production companies to tell their client’s stories as well as to entertain, engage and enthral audiences.”

LANG AG’s product portfolio of equipment for sale and hire includes projectors, displays, LED modules as well as image processing and IT devices from renowned manufacturers in the industry. Moreover LANG AG develops, manufactures and markets its own products under the brand name SOLUTIONS4AV. These products are designed for the professional AV business, for use in fixed installations as well as rental and staging.

SaveSave