Litepanels Products on Display at the 2018 NAB Show

Gemini 2x1Soft Panel

Litepanels is proud to showcase the all-new Gemini, the industry's most accurate and versatile 2x1 soft panel. The Gemini's latest firmware upgrade allows for a variety of cinematic effects such as emergency lights, fire, TV, and hue bursts that are fully customizeable and that can be easily saved to presets. Gemini eliminates the need for color correction by offering full-spectrum white light that's perfect for lighting talent and rendering exceptional color. Lighting professionals can "go bold" by lighting with any color in the 360° color wheel and popular gels within Gemini's color modes. Gemini's versatile, ballast-free, lightweight design allows the light to be rigged easier, requiring less cabling because the power supply is built in. This production-friendly soft panel delivers full-intensity, mobile-powered operation with the Anton/Bauer CINE VCLX battery. Users can operate every function of Gemini using its intuitive on-board controls and user interface with multiple control options. Integrated DMX ports enable users to choose between using 5-pin XLR or RJ45 connections, all supporting standard 512 protocol. Optional wireless modules enable users to control Gemini remotely through wireless DMX or with Bluetooth and the Litepanels SmartLite Director app. Gemini features a complete lineup of accessories including light shaping, stacking, diffusion, and more.



Astra LED Panels

Litepanels' next-generation Astra family of LED panels continues to build on the quality and popularity of the company's original 1x1 panel. The new Astra 3X and 6X — available in both daylight or bi-color models — feature a 50 percent increase in output, making them three and six times brighter than the original Astra. The Astra Soft Bi-Color provides flattering diffused lighting for a soft, wrap-around light quality. The Astra Bi-Focus Daylight is the newest addition to the popular Astra family, giving users the ability to adjust from a 48° flood to a 15° concentration of light with the turn of a dial. Astra's high-performance LEDs and optics provide professional lighting designers with accurate color temperatures, high CRI/TLCI color rendering, and beautiful light quality. The Astra family's modular design features optional DMX and Bluetooth communication modules, along with V-Mount or Gold mount battery plates for mobile power when AC power is not available.



Sola LED Fresnel

Also on display at the 2018 NAB Show will be Litepanels' daylight-balanced Sola 4+ and Sola 6+ LED fresnels, combining all the benefits of today's LED technology with the light-shaping, single-shadow properties of a traditional fresnel. The Sola 6+ was named a winner of Pro Moviemaker's Gear of the Year Awards 2017 and is now 50 percent brighter than the previous version, while the Sola 4+ is now more than 120 percent brighter than its predecessor. The Sola LED range provides cool daylight illumination with the unique ability to control both focus and intensity via standard DMX 512 protocol. In addition, Sola lights give lighting designers complete control over aspects such as focus and intensity, all from a centralized control board.



Both the Astra and Sola series are ideal complements to the Gemini panels, adding functionality and versatility to an overall lighting design while maintaining exceptional color quality. Like all of Litepanels' LED lighting, the Sola and Astra families are flicker-free regardless of frame rate, shutter angle, or intensity level, and they offer smooth dimming from 100 percent intensity all the way down to zero. Improved low-end dimming enables lighting to be reduced as much as necessary for extreme low-light requirements. Easy to set up, the Sola and Astra lights can be powered via professional camera batteries for quick, mobile lighting setups.



"This year's NAB Show gives us an opportunity to showcase our newest industry-leading lighting solutions for broadcast, live events and productions, and more. Litepanels, like all of the Vitec Group brands, is committed to helping broadcasters, cinematographers, and photographic professionals capture and share exceptional images. Our all-new Gemini is the most accurate and agile light in the industry, and the lightweight design of Astra makes it the most preferred LED panel for productions around the world."

— Alan Ipakchian, Product Marketing Manager, Litepanels



Litepanels, a Vitec Group brand, was founded in 2001 by five professional gaffers and engineers who saw the future and pioneered LED (light emitting diode) lighting for motion pictures, television, and the audio-visual industry. Their Emmy® award-winning technology has now been used on thousands of productions worldwide and is trusted by the world's leading broadcast organizations. Litepanels continues to expand its suite of flicker-free, color accurate, fully-dimmable soft lights that talent and lighting directors admire. These environmentally friendly panels can pay for themselves with power savings and long life, setting a new standard in professional lighting. More information can be found at Litepanels.com.

