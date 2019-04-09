Litepanels' Launch New Gemini 1X1 Soft RGBWW LED Panel for Fast-Moving Filmmakers

LOS ANGELES — April 3, 2019 — Building on the success of Litepanels' award-winning Gemini 2x1 Soft LED Panel, the company today announced the eagerly anticipated Gemini 1x1 Soft — an all-in-one, cine-quality LED light that is easy to transport and quick to rig in the studio or on location. Gemini 1x1 Soft offers the highly accurate full-spectrum white light associated with all Litepanels fixtures and — as a full RGBWW light — delivers every color in the 360-degree color wheel and plus/minus green adjustment all in a single, lightweight, and easy-to-control fixture.

Just like its 2x1 predecessor, Gemini 1x1 Soft is truly groundbreaking. Never before have so many robust, high-end cinematic features been packed into a compact, 1x1 form factor. Weighing in at just 11.7 pounds (5.31 kilograms), and with a maximum draw of just 200W, Gemini 1x1 Soft is the industry's most agile light for on-the-go filmmakers. The compact power supply means that Gemini is fast and easy to rig with fewer cables and users can instantly switch the light from AC power to battery power — using V-Mount, Gold Mount, or XLR output batteries — and still retain similar lighting intensity.

"Until now, to achieve all of these features meant using a much heavier and more expensive fixture" said Byron Brown, product manager, Litepanels. "With Gemini 1x1 Soft, we have levelled the playing field. Now independent filmmakers, on-location shooters, and smaller studio productions have access to the high-end features previously reserved for studios and productions with big budgets."

Gemini 1x1 Soft builds on a foundation of daylight-to-tungsten light, providing accurate white light together with flexible and precise color adjustment. These features make Gemini 1x1 Soft ideal for lighting talent and rendering skin tones, giving users the ability to match a broad range of ambient lighting conditions quickly and easily. Users have total control through four lighting modes: CCT Mode for true daylight and tungsten with fine tuning; HSI Mode to create any color in the 360-degree spectrum; Gel Mode to dial up many popular gels in seconds; and Effects Mode for a dazzling array of creative lighting effects.

Gemini 1x1 Soft is ready to go right out of the box, with no assembly required. In addition to its easy-to-reach onboard controls, the LED offers a broad range of control options — including DMX, wireless DMX, and Bluetooth — for easy integration into an existing lighting setup. It sets new standards for its consistently flicker-free performance at any frame rate, shutter angle, or intensity. The LED provides ultra-smooth dimming from 100 percent to 0.1 percent with no flicker and without losing color consistency — a critical factor for most television productions.

Gemini 1x1 Soft is available now and will be on display for the first time at the 2019 NAB Show in the Vitec Group booth, C5725. The light is priced from $2,650, £1,950, €2,290, and ¥290,000. More information about Gemini 1x1 Soft can be found on the newly redesigned Litepanels website: www.litepanels.com.

A Snapshot of Litepanels

Litepanels, a Vitec Group brand, was founded in 2001 by five professional gaffers and engineers who saw the future and pioneered LED lighting for motion pictures, television, and the audio-visual industry. Their Emmy® award-winning technology has now been used on thousands of productions worldwide and is trusted by the world's leading broadcast organizations. Litepanels continues to expand its suite of flicker-free, color-accurate, fully dimmable soft lights that talent and lighting directors admire. These environmentally friendly panels can pay for themselves with power savings and long life, setting a new standard in professional lighting. More information can be found at Litepanels.com.

