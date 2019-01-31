Litepanels Expands Portable Power Capabilities of Gemini 2x1 Softlight With New Dual Battery Bracket, Floor Stand Kit, and Soft Carry Case

LOS ANGELES — Jan. 31, 2019 — Litepanels today introduced three new accessories for its award-winning Gemini 2x1 LED Soft panel: a dual battery bracket for either Gold Mount or V-Mount batteries, a floor stand kit, and a soft-sided carry case.

"The broadcast and cinema industries' most accurate and versatile softlight just got even more versatile with these new accessories," said Byron Brown, product manager, Litepanels. "The new dual battery bracket makes Gemini 2x1 even more practical in situations where portable power is preferred over mains power, including a broad range of ENG and ENP applications. And the new floor stand and lightweight carry case are great additions that support our strategy of providing the industry's most flexible and mobile lighting solutions."

Introduced last year, Gemini 2x1 is the industry's most accurate white light, offering precision color control, a broad array of dynamic lighting and cinematic effects, and flicker-free output, all in a highly portable LED panel. With its extremely light weight and onboard, ballast-free power supply, Gemini also allows for stress-free transport and easy rigging at on-location shoots.

While Gemini has always been able to operate at 100 percent power when on battery operation (competing LEDs can only operate at 50 percent), the only previous mobile power option was a heavy, freestanding cine battery resting on the floor. The new dual battery bracket changes the equation by enabling users to power a Gemini panel by mounting two industry-standard 14.4V broadcast camera batteries directly to the light's yoke or stand.

The Gemini dual battery bracket is available in either a Gold Mount or V-Mount version, each supporting two batteries in sizes ranging from 90 to 190 watt-hours, including Anton/Bauer's Dionic XT onboard cinema and broadcast batteries. The new bracket has been specifically designed to regulate power output to ensure maximum battery life and maintain peak performance for the Gemini 2x1, and it includes a connecting cable. The dual battery bracket is currently available at an MSRP of $420, £300, €375, and 48,000 yen.

The new floor stand kit for Gemini 2x1 is ideal in any broadcast, ENG, or EFP location setting where floor mounting is desired — to light up a wall, for example. The stand is a low-profile, convenient, and sturdy way to position and/or mount the Gemini on the floor or to any other flat surface. The floor mounting kit includes all hardware necessary to connect the Gemini 2x1 Soft panel to the supports. It is currently available at an MSRP of $450, £330, €400, and 51,000 yen.

In addition, Litepanels is now offering a soft-sided, lightweight carry case for easy transport and storage of a single Gemini 2x1 Soft panel. (Litepanels also offers a rugged road case for shipping the light as freight or baggage.) The new carry case includes a durable zippered closure, an accessory bag, and a shoulder strap. The soft-sided carry case is available for $365, £270, €325, and 42,000 yen.

More information on the Gemini 2X1 Soft panel — along with all of these new accessories — can be found at www.litepanels.com.

