Linear Acoustic Set to Feature Latest Audio Processing Solutions at Cabsat 2016

Dubai, March, 2 2016— Linear Acoustic® is showcasing its latest audio processing solutions at the AVC Australia PTY LTD stand during CABSAT 2016 (Zebeel Hall Stand GZ2-20). Among the products to be featured include the updated AERO.10 DTV Audio Processor, the MT2000 Multichannel Bitstream Analyzer, the AERO.100 DTV Audio Processor and NfRemote Software.

The AERO.10 DTV Audio Processor, which offers the same high quality processing engine found in the AERO.100, 1000 and 2000, is designed for any cost-sensitive application that requires uncompromising audio processing features like loudness control and logging. This full featured audio processor supports up to 10 channels of 5.1+2+2 or 2+2+2 PCM audio, and with tools such as loudness and dynamic range control, the AERO.10 is a powerful solution for almost any application. Since the product was first introduced at IBC, a new option for a 2+2+2+2+2 configuration is available. The unit also includes NfRemote, a dedicated and comprehensive TCP/IP remote control and monitoring application, as well as an http server for direct access to logs and individual controls and status.

The portable MT2000 Multichannel Bitstream Analyzer allows engineers to analyze and troubleshoot digital audio paths. This portable diagnostic tool identifies input signal type, including sample rate, video format and frame rate, as well as error detection at the bitstream and AES3 layers. It supports two-channel and multichannel PCM, plus Dolby® Digital, Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby E decoding, monitoring, and analysis. A new software update for the MT2000 offers a streamlined menu structure, automatic detection of input signal type, and simultaneous display of all 16 audio channels.

Handling up to 16 channels of baseband or encoded audio via AES or HD/SD-SDI I/O, the AERO.100 DTV Audio Processor offers all-inclusive AEROMAX® audio processing, UPMAX® upmixing and downmixing, encoding, and ITU loudness metering for over the air, over the top, and mobile television broadcasts in a compact 1RU chassis. Base configuration includes a single processing instance in a 5.1+2+2 channel configuration, with or without Dolby® encoding and Nielsen® Watermark encoding. A second processing instance (5.1+2+2 or 2+2+2) with or without the Dolby and Nielsen options can be enabled at any time. Like the AERO.10, the AERO.100 features the comprehensive NfRemote TCP/IP remote control and monitoring application, as well as an http server for direct access to logs and individual controls and status.

About Linear Acoustic

Linear Acoustic continues to innovate the industry toward high quality television audio that is naturally compliant. The company designs and manufactures the AERO™ range of real-time and file-based loudness managers, UPMAX® upmixing solutions, loudness metering products and standards-based codecs for distribution and emission. The Emmy® Award winning company is the television part of broadcast audio technology leader The Telos Alliance