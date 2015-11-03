Linear Acoustic to Demonstrate Audio Processing and AoIP Solutions at CCW 2015

NEW YORK CITY, NOVEMBER 11, 2015 — Linear Acoustic, will be demonstrating the latest audio processing and Audio over IP (AoIP) solutions at CCW 2015 (Booth 1402). On display will be the AERO.soft enterprise-class television audio processor, AERO.10 DTV audio processor, and an array of AoIP solutions.

“With the AES67 standard, broadcasters can now bring AoIP devices under the umbrella of interoperability by condensing multiple pieces of hardware into one single package,” says Chris Shaw, VP of Global Sales. “Linear Acoustic has the AoIP solutions to help pave the way for the move over to a full AoIP infrastructure, which we will be demonstrating at CCW.”

The AERO.soft features Linear Acoustic processing engines identical to those in the AERO.100/1000/2000, with optional Dolby® coding, while also supporting the ongoing transition to AoIP. Its fully customizable I/O, gold standard audio and loudness control and logging make configuration and maintenance easier than ever before. The AERO.soft Engine can host eight AEROMAX 5.1 (5.1+2+2) or AEROMAX 2.0 (2+2+2) processing instances. This innovative approach to audio processing allows simple and future-resistant upgrades to support additional program channels, or new features and technology like personalized and immersive audio.

The AERO.10 is designed for any cost-sensitive application that requires uncompromising audio processing features like loudness control and logging. It is a fully-featured audio processor supporting up to ten channels of PCM audio via AES, SDI, or stereo analog I/O. It comes equipped with a processing engine identical to those in the established AERO.100/1000/2000 products. Tools such as AEROMAX® loudness and dynamics control, UPMAX II® automatic upmixing and downmixing algorithms, along with ITU and EBU compliant loudness metering and logging make the AERO.10 a powerful solution for nearly any application. Downloadable 7.5 day rolling and event-based logs include multiple ITU-R BS.1770-3 loudness measurements, as well as True Peak values.

The Linear Acoustic booth will also feature several allied AoIP solutions from Telos Alliance partners. These include PathfinderPRO, a Windows-based router control software that combines routing control for all Livewire+ AoIP format system entities and also features an event scheduler, advanced GPIO management, user-definable software control panels, and networked audio monitoring and protocol translation to map the audio routing layer with third-party plant video routers. Also on display will be the xNode product family, offering a range of compact (1ru, 1/2 rack width) signal cross convertor bridges capable of interfacing mic/line analog, AES and SDI embedded audio with Livewire/AES67 AoIP networks.

For additional AoIP control, the company will be showcasing xSelector, a source monitoring selector that combines the routing functions of an XY router control panel with the audio outputs of the xNode. Users can quickly program six convenient “radio buttons” for instant access to favorite sources. Also on display will be the IP-Audio Driver PC software that allows users to send and receive single or multiple channels of stereo PC audio directly to and from Axia networks via Ethernet without the need for sound cards. The iProbe Audio Network Management Software ties together system management, updates, configuration and remote control of any Axia system components via their embedded web engines.