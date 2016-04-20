Linear Acoustic Announces Updates for the Aero.10 DTV Audio Processor at the 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS, April 20, 2016— Linear Acoustic is announcing updates for its AERO.10 DTV Audio Processor at the 2016 NAB Show (Booth SU11921). AERO.10 provides the same high quality processing found in the entire AERO product range, but at a significantly lower price point. New since the product was first introduced at IBC 2015 is the option for a 2+2+2+2+2 configuration to support up to five simultaneous stereo programs.

“AERO.10 was designed for any cost-sensitive application that requires uncompromising audio processing and features like loudness metering and logging, but where Dolby coding and Nielsen watermark encoding are not required,” says Chris Shaw, VP of Global Sales. “This new product delivers all of that and more at a price point that makes it appealing to a much wider range of customers.”

AERO.10 is a fully-featured audio processor supporting up to 10 channels of PCM audio via AES, SDI, or stereo analog I/O and uses the same AEROMAX processing engine and the renowned UPMAX II upmixing and downmixing algorithm as AERO.100 and AERO.2000. Support for ITU-R BS.1770-3 and EBU R128 loudness metering and logging including True Peak make AERO.10 a powerful solution for nearly any application.

The included TCP/IP remote application provides comprehensive control and display of all AERO.10 system settings and processing parameters, plus extensive metering of loudness from a PC located anywhere with a network connection. The remote also delivers up to 5.1 channels of return audio enabling users to audition signal quality anywhere link bandwidth permits. An HTTP server is included for simple get/set control of all parameters and retrieval of loudness logs.

Additionally, AERO.10 has a simple LCD front panel GUI for local control and a powerful headphone output for checking audio and adjusting processing. Exclusive to AERO.10 are +4dBu balanced stereo analog inputs and outputs, useful for analog plants or for bridging analog and digital paths.

Designed and built in the USA, the 1RU AERO.10 is lightweight and rugged. Failover bypass relays maintain signal continuity in the event of loss of mains power while standard dual auto-ranging power supplies enable redundancy and worldwide compatibility.

About Linear Acoustic

Linear Acoustic continues to innovate the industry toward high quality television audio that is naturally compliant. The company designs and manufactures the AERO range of real-time and file-based loudness managers, UPMAX upmixing solutions, loudness metering products and standards-based codecs for distribution and emission. The Emmy Award winning company is the television part of audio technology leader The Telos Alliance.