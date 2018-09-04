Lectrosonics Introduces the RPS4 Universal DC Power Supply with Redundant Internal Supply Modules

Rio Rancho, NM (September 4, 2018) -- Lectrosonics announces the release of the RPS4, a high-reliability universal DC power supply with redundant internal supply modules. The unit is designed as a 12V DC source for low-voltage devices such as wireless microphone receivers, IEM transmitters, IFB transmitters, and audio signal processing equipment. The 1RU chassis eliminates the need for a separate power strip with individual DC supplies for each device. The RPS4 is ideal for use in broadcast, theatre, touring, houses of worship and many other professional applications.

The RPS4 supplies four 12 V DC thread-locking (LZR type) taps, each providing up to 1.5 Amps. Two internal power supplies and two temperature controlled fans operate in a failover mode for an automatic backup in the event one of them fails. Individual 2A automotive blade-type fuses protect each 12 V tap from overload or direct short. The unit can be powered by 100 to 240 V AC, 50/60 Hz. Output DC ripple is less than 20 mV. The unit ships with both two 12-inch and two 18-inch DC supply cables.

“The RPS4 is a perfect companion to our Venue and Venue 2 receivers, Duet M2T transmitters, and IFBT4 IFB transmitters,” says Karl Winkler, VP of Sales at Service at Lectrosonics. “Our users and dealers have asked for a highly reliable rack-type power supply for use in a variety of professional applications, such as broadcast, theatre, touring and houses of worship, and this unit will fill those needs nicely.”

The Lectrosonics RPS4 is available now with an MSRP of $2,290 U.S.

About Lectrosonics

Well respected within the film, broadcast, and theatre technical communities since 1971, Lectrosonics wireless microphone systems and audio processing products are used daily in mission-critical applications by audio engineers familiar with the company's dedication to quality, customer service, and innovation. Lectrosonics is a US manufacturer based in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. Visit the company online at www.lectrosonics.com.