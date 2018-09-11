Lectrosonics Introduces the SPDR Stereo Portable Digital Recorder

Rio Rancho, NM (September 11, 2018) -- Lectrosonics is very pleased to introduce the new stereo version of its acclaimed PDR micro digital recorder, the SPDR (Stereo Portable Digital Recorder.) The SPDR is a professional quality, dual-channel unit designed for use in ENG (Electronic News Gathering), in film and video production, as a backup recorder, or for personal use. The new SPDR was developed by Lectrosonics in response to numerous customer requests for a small, lightweight dual channel recorder with a variety of additional features.

The SPDR records to a microSDHC memory card in Broadcast Wave Format (.WAV with iXML metadata) and 24 bit depth, in sample rates of either 48 kHz or 96 kHz. The unit can accept inputs from analog line level and AES digital sources, or from lav microphones wired for standard Lectrosonics 5-pin “servo bias” inputs. The SPDR can be jammed with time code via an industry-standard 5-pin Lemo connector, and features a highly accurate, temperature compensated (TCXO) time base crystal.

The SPDR is designed for use on virtual reality sound captures or as a backup recorder for bag systems in the field. The micro recorder allows capture of the full stereo audio of an extreme sport participant, in-car scenes or in situations where a wireless system isn’t practical. When used in conjunction with a small mixer and the SRC receiver, the SPDR makes for a lightweight interview setup that provides full redundancy - all fitting into a small fanny pack. For compatibility with a wider range of memory cards while retaining high reliability, the SPDR features a deep write buffer.

“Our customers were ecstatic when we first introduced the PDR portable digital recorder, and we received a lot of feedback on what additional features would be ideal in a small recorder. The introduction of the new SPDR is the result of all those requests,” says Karl Winkler, Vice President of Sales at Service at Lectrosonics, Inc. “Mainly, users wanted a highly accurate time base, the ability to record in stereo, and the choice of internal or external powering for a variety of applications. And we are very excited to see all the creative ways the SPDR will be used!”

Dweedle tone commands allow easy start and stop using the PDRRemote, a 3 party application for iPhone or Android. The SPDR has an external power input with internal battery switchover, allowing all day recording from your bag battery with immediate fall back to the internal batteries should there be an external power loss. A 32GB memory card allows almost 30 hours of recording time at the 48kHz sample rate. A high quality headphone output is provided for playback and monitoring.

The SPDR’s rugged aluminum housing allows easy access for the Micro SDHC memory card (up to 32GB), two AA batteries, and DC input for external power. Run times of up to 13 hours can be expected when using Alkaline AA batteries.

The Lectrosonics PDR is available now with an MSRP of $1495 U.S.

About Lectrosonics

Well respected within the film, broadcast, and theatre technical communities since 1971, Lectrosonics wireless microphone systems and audio processing products are used daily in mission-critical applications by audio engineers familiar with the company's dedication to quality, customer service, and innovation. Lectrosonics is a US manufacturer based in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. Visit the company online at www.lectrosonics.com.