Lectrosonics Releases the ALP690 High Performance UHF LPDA Antenna with Built-in RF Amplifier

Rio Rancho, NM (January 8, 2019) — Lectrosonics is pleased to announce the release of the ALP690, a high-performance UHF LPDA (log periodic dipole array) antenna with built-in RF amplifier, for use with wireless microphone receivers or base station transmitters in location and studio production. The new antenna design delivers +4 dBd of passive gain in a directional pattern to extend operating range, and an RF amplifier can be engaged to supply gain for overcoming signal loss in long coaxial cable runs.

The ALP690 antenna is powered by DC bias inserted on the coaxial cable connected to the 50 ohm BNC jack. This power can be supplied by a Venue Series receiver, an active multicoupler or an inline BIAS-T. When no bias is applied, the ALP690 automatically switches via relays to function as a passive antenna, so that the antenna can be used for receivers as well as IFB or IEM transmission applications.

RF amplifier gain, filter bandwidth and display brightness are adjusted with a membrane switch keypad and LED display on the control panel. RF gain is adjustable in 1 dB steps from -6 dB to +12 dB to match the RF loss depending on the type and length of coax cable in use. When used as an active antenna, the filter bandwidth is adjustable from 470 MHz at the lower end to either 608 or 700 MHz at the top end, to serve users’ needs in various markets and locations. Vertical orientation provides a wide horizontal coverage pattern.

The antenna is formed with copper traces on a .133 inch or 3.4 mm thick glass epoxy high-pressure thermoset plastic laminate material with a durable finish. The skeletal structure reduces wind loading in outdoor use.

Specifications for the ALP690 include: +7 dBi (isotropic), +4 dBd (over dipole) passive gain. The RF passband (passive) covers 450-850 MHz, while the active filtered passband covers 470 – 700 MHz or 470 – 608 MHz, selectable. The RF amplifier gain range is -6 to +12 dB in 1 dB steps. The third order intercept is +27 dBm at the input and +41 dBm at the output. The ALP690 weight is 13 oz. or 355 grams. Power Requirements: DC bias on center pin of coaxial cable; 8V to 16V DC; 1.5 W max.; polarity protected.

The ALP690 is available now at a MSRP of $925.00.

About Lectrosonics

Well respected within the film, broadcast, and theatre technical communities since 1971, Lectrosonics wireless microphone systems and audio processing products are used daily in mission-critical applications by audio engineers familiar with the company's dedication to quality, customer service, and innovation. Lectrosonics is a US manufacturer based in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. Visit the company online at www.lectrosonics.com.