Lectrosonics Introduces the DCHT Portable Digital Stereo Transmitter

Rio Rancho, NM (February 26, 2019) — Lectrosonics is very pleased to announce the introduction of the DCHT portable digital stereo transmitter. The new DCHT unit is designed for use in film and TV production as both a wireless audio link from a bag or cart system to cameras, and as a portable IFB transmitter paired with the Duet digital wireless M2R receiver packs. The DCHT accepts two channels of mic or line level analog signals or an AES digital signal from a mixer, and transmits to the receiver or receivers in a pure digital format. The digital architecture of the new DCHT is a third-generation design with specially developed, high efficiency circuitry for extended operating time on two AA batteries.

The DCHT can tune across the available UHF TV band from 470.100 to 607.950 MHz (470.100 to 614.375 MHz for the export version) in 100 kHz or 25 kHz steps, offering more than 6000 frequencies. The RF output can be set to 10, 25 or 50 mW, thus providing flexibility in terms of operating range for the intended application. The digital architecture allows for AES256-CTR encryption for applications where content security is a concern.

Studio quality, stereo audio performance is assured by high-quality components in the preamp, a wide range of input gain adjustment, and DSP-controlled limiting. Input connections and settings are included for any lavaliere microphone, dynamic microphones, and line-level inputs. Input gain is adjustable over a 51 dB range in 1 dB steps to allow an exact match to the source signal level, maximizing the dynamic range and signal to noise ratio of the system. Accessory input adapter cables are available to handle the variety of sources likely to be used with the DCHT. The 80 dB+ stereo separation between the two audio channels allows two separate mono feeds to be transmitted on a single RF carrier, reducing the number of carriers by half when compared to an analog IFB system.

The DCHT can be powered either with two AA batteries, or with external DC using the optional LTBAELIM accessory. A 2-way infrared port on top of the unit provides quick setup for associated receivers, while firmware updates are made via the USB port on the side panel of the housing. A programmable switch on the top panel can be configured as power on/off, as an audio mute, or bypassed altogether. The DCHT housing is constructed of solid machined aluminum with a special hardened coating for lasting ruggedness. Dimensions are 3.45 x 2.44 x .742 inches (88 x 62 x 19 mm) and the weight of the unit is 6.5 oz. (184 g) with batteries and supplied wire belt clip.

The DCHT is available now; MSRP: $2,450.

About Lectrosonics

