Lectrosonics Introduces the SRc and SRc5P Digital Hybrid Wireless® Dual-Channel Diversity "Slot" Receivers with Smart Tuning and SuperSlot™ Compatibility

Rio Rancho, NM (March 23, 2016) -- Lectrosonics is pleased to introduce the SRc and SRc5P Digital Hybrid Wireless® dual-channel diversity "slot" receivers with Smart Tuning and SuperSlot™ compatibility, designed for top performance in tough RF environments, making them ideally suited for field production and other applications challenged by rough conditions.

The Lectrosonics SRc and SRc5P units each consist of two receivers which are built into a single, ultra-compact housing, with optional adaptors for video camera receiver slots and for standalone use. The two internal receivers can be operated separately, each using switching, antenna combining diversity, or in tandem with ratio diversity reception. The audio inputs of the receivers can be mixed internally or left separated for discrete recording tracks or external mixing. The 5P variant allows dual channel operation for cameras with only one audio channel in the slot.

These new Digital Hybrid Wireless dual-channel diversity slot receivers include a wide tuning range of three standard Lectrosonics blocks or 76 MHz. Tuning steps of 100 kHz or 25 kHz allow for up to 3072 frequencies per band. Tracking front-end filters provide excellent out-of-band rejection of RF noise, making the receivers ideal performers in extreme RF conditions. And DSP compatibility modes allow the receivers to be used with a variety of Lectrosonics systems, including the IFB transmitters, as well as a variety of other wireless systems. An IR (infrared) port is included to simplify setup with IR enabled transmitters.

The SmartTune feature quickly and automatically selects frequencies based on local scan data. Audio frequency response: 40 Hz - 20 kHz +- 1dB. Four frequency ranges are available for worldwide use: A1 (470-537 MHz or blocks 470, 19, and 20), B1 (537-614 MHz or blocks 21, 22 and 23), B2 (563-640 MHz or blocks 22, 23 and 24) and C1 (614-691 MHz or blocks 24, 25 and 26).

"I'm particularly excited about the SRc and SRc5P receivers,” says Karl Winkler, Vice President of Sales/Service for Lectrosonics. "The combination of the wide tuning range and tracking filters makes these products ideal for today's challenging RF environment, while the convenience features like SmartTune and the IR port make it really quick to get up and running. It's really a lot of technology in a very small package.”

A variety of output adaptors and mounting options are also available for the SRc and SRc5P for camera slot or external mounting operation. The SRc and SRc5P receivers will be available in Q2, 2016. MSRP for the SRC is $3,080 and MSRP for the SRc5P is $3,280.

