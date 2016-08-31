Lectrosonics, DPA Microphones, Sound Devices, and K-Tek to Host The Sound Summit Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, AUGUST 31, 2016 — Days before the opening of the AES Show here in L.A., Lectrosonics, DPA Microphones, Sound Devices, and K-Tek will host The Sound Summit Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 27, 2016, at The Sportsmen’s Lodge in Studio City, CA. This event is part of The Sound Summit series of informal networking and educational presentations for audio professionals. Together they gather, collaborate, and discuss techniques and tools for capturing high-quality audio. This Sound Summit event returns to Los Angeles, where the first event took place two years ago. Since its inception, Sound Summits have been held in a variety of other cities, including New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Orlando and Toronto.

With the cooperation of some of the industry’s most well-respected audio professionals, attendees will benefit from a one-on-one social experience with members of the community as well as these leading manufacturers who specialize in professional location audio capture. DPA Microphones, Lectrosonics, Sound Devices, and K-Tek will also showcase popular products commonly used in the field, including DPA’s d:screet™ Slim and SC4098 Miniature Microphones, as well as DPA’s d:dicate™ 4017B Shotgun Microphone; Lectrosonics’ IFB-VHF Wireless System , SSM "Super Slight" micro and HMa transmitters, Venue 2 wideband receivers with IQ Filtering and the latest version of Wireless Designer software; Sound Devices’ 688 mixer/recorder with SL-6 powering and wireless system, the 6-Series CL-12 linear fader controller accessory, the 788T recorder, the 633 mixer/recorder, and the rack-mount 970 audio recorder; as well as K-Tek’s Stingray Audio Bags and Harnesses, Graphite Boom Poles and Microphone Shock Mounts and Windscreens.

The Sound Summit Los Angeles will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will begin at 3 p.m. with a social hour and appetizers, followed at 4 p.m. by a series of short informational presentations from each of the manufacturers. Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m., with a networking sessions beginning at 6 p.m. until the close of the event. Representatives from all four manufacturers will be available throughout the event to discuss best practices for utilizing their equipment during a production.

“It’s great to be back in Los Angeles because it represents the two-year mark from the first Sound Summit ever,” says James Capparelle, Marketing Manager, DPA Microphones. “We always look forward to these events as it gives us, the manufacturers, a real chance to connect with each local professional sound community on a personal level. It’s the conversations that we have at these events that real help fine tune the future of our product line.”

"We are thrilled that The Sound Summit Series of events have been so well-received by professionals and we have learned a lot from their valuable feedback,” says Karl Winkler, Vice President of Sales and Service at Lectrosonics. “After hosting this event in Chicago, Atlanta, Orlando, New York and Toronto, now we've come full circle and returned to Los Angeles where we began in 2014. We are committed to continuing to share ideas with the professional audio community via this informal series of events and look forward to meeting everyone again at the Sportsmen's Lodge.”

“After a series of successful events, we are excited to return to the west coast once again for Sound Summit LA,” says Jon Tatooles, Co-Founder and Chief Business Development Officer of Sound Devices, LLC. “As our industry continues to evolve, we look forward to sharing our latest product advancements as well as hearing about some of the recent projects from our customers in the region.”

“In our 20 years, we’ve continually innovated while staying true to our customer and application focused roots,” says K-Tek Owner and President Brenda Klemme. “The Sound Summit allows us to have the kind of dialog with industry professionals that is key for our product development. Our game-changing line of Stingray Bags is a great example of these conversations and the Stingray line continues to grow and evolve as a direct result. The Sound Summit is returning home to Los Angeles where it started and we are proud to have joined the Sound Summit family. Our team will be facilitating custom fittings of the game changing Stingray Harness, allowing for first-hand experience how the ExoSpine takes the bag-weight off your shoulders and view the many advantages of our unique Audio Bags, while learning more about our more traditional Made-in-USA Boom Poles, Shockmounts and Fuzzy windscreens.”

The Sportsmen’s Lodge is located at: 12825 Ventura Blvd, Studio City, CA. To sign up for this free event, please register at http://www.thesoundsummit.org/la/.

About DPA Microphones

DPA Microphones is the leading Danish Professional Audio manufacturer of high-quality condenser microphone solutions for professional applications. DPA’s ultimate goal is to always provide its customers with the absolute finest possible microphone solutions for all its markets, which include live sound, installation, recording, theatre and broadcast. When it comes to the design process, DPA takes no shortcuts. Nor does the company compromise on its manufacturing process, which is done at the DPA factory in Denmark. As a result, DPA’s products are globally praised for their exceptional clarity and transparency, unparalleled specifications, supreme reliability and, above all, pure, uncolored and undistorted sound. For more information on DPA Microphones, please visit www.dpamicrophones.com.

About Lectrosonics

Well respected within the film, broadcast, and theatre technical communities since 1971, Lectrosonics wireless microphone systems and audio processing products are used daily in mission-critical applications by audio engineers familiar with the company's dedication to quality, customer service, and innovation. Lectrosonics is a US manufacturer based in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. Visit the company online at www.lectrosonics.com.

About Sound Devices

Founded in 1998, Sound Devices, LLC, designs both Sound Devices audio products and Video Devices video products. Sound Devices offers portable audio mixers, digital audio recorders and related equipment for feature film, episodic television, documentary, news gathering, live-event, and acoustical test and measurement applications. Video Devices offers digital video monitors, recorders and related products that address a range of video productions, including fast-paced studio applications, live sports, and events, as well as mobile, TV, film, and documentary productions.

The Sound Devices, LLC, headquarters is located in Reedsburg, Wisconsin. Additional offices are located in Madison, Wisconsin, Chicago, and Berlin. For more information, visit the Sound Devices and Video Devices websites: www.sounddevices.com and www.videodevices.com.

About K-Tek

Since its’ founding in 1996 by Manfred N Klemme, K-Tek has been supporting the audio world with innovative tools to make the job of the sound engineer and boom operator just a bit smoother. With a passion for audio, Manfred’s first mission was to design and manufacture a line of U.S. made boom poles that were both lightweight yet super strong and so audio friendly that folks took notice. Mission accomplished. In 1999 K-Tek won a Technical Achievement Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for the Klassic Boom Pole. Since then, K-Tek has earned a slew of other awards and the reputation of making an array of elegantly designed and beautifully constructed, audio-centric products. Visit them at: www.ktekpro.com.