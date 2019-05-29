Leader's LV5600 Zen Series Waveform Monitor Earns TV Technology Best of Show Award at 2019 NAB Show

YOKOHAMA, Japan — May 28, 2019 — Leader Electronics Corporation, a globally active producer of high-grade test and measurement solutions, earned a TV Technology Best of Show award at the 2019 NAB Show for the company's LV5600 Zen Series waveform monitor. The LV5600 was recognized by a panel of industry experts for its innovation, feature set, cost efficiency, and performance in serving the industry.

"Our new LV5600 is an ideal solution for facilities moving from SDI to IP because it offers the familiar capabilities of tried-and-true SDI waveform monitors along with the option of upgrading to the latest IP standards and related monitoring capabilities," said Pete Anderson, director of sales at Leader. "Facilities working across SDI and IP will also appreciate the LV5600's unique ability to simultaneously show an SDI signal and IP signal side by side. All of these options and capabilities help broadcasters and other media facilities make a smarter and smoother transition toward IP."

Introduced for the first time at InterBEE last November, Leader's LV5600 was shown at the 2019 NAB Show with a new 25-GbE interface that enables it to support the SMPTE ST 2110 standard for 4K. To further enable the industry's move toward IP infrastructure, the waveform monitor supports both SMPTE ST 2110 and the Advanced Media Workflow Association (AMWA) IS-04 and IS-05 specifications that define the carriage of professional media over IP networks.

The LV5600 has demonstrated interoperability with the latest IP standards through its participation in the JT-NM Tested program, which documents alignment of products with the SMPTE ST 2110 and ST 2059 standards. The Leader waveform monitor also is among the select products that interoperate with the Evertz MAGNUM orchestration and control system in an ST 2110 environment using AMWA IS-04 and IS-05.

Leader and Evertz demonstrated their common commitment to new industry standards and specifications including ST 2110 and AMWA IS-04 and IS-05 with an interoperability demonstration of Leader's LV5600 and Evertz' MAGNUM orchestration system at the 2019 NAB Show.

The Leader LV5600 waveform monitor is now shipping. Leader soon will begin shipping its 8K-capable model, the LV5900 Zen Series waveform monitor, which made its debut at the 2019 NAB Show and also earned a TV Technology Best of Show award. The awards were announced by TV Technology on April 12 during the 2019 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

Further information about Leader and the company's products is available at www.leader.co.jp/en/.

# # #

About Leader Electronics Corporation

Leader Electronics is a manufacturer specializing in electronic measurement instruments. The company's strengths lie in video-related fields including high definition video for television and motion pictures, and its primary business is to develop, manufacture, and sell a measurement instruments for broadcast stations, consumer electronics production automation, and maintenance.

Product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/Kokoro/190528Leader.docx

Photo Link:

www.wallstcom.com/Kokoro/Leader-LV5600_SER06-IP.jpg

www.wallstcom.com/Kokoro/Leader-LV5600_SER06_IP25G.jpg

www.wallstcom.com/Kokoro/Leader-LV5600_SER06_IP25G-2.jpg

Photo Caption: The Leader LV5600 is a hybrid-type waveform monitor compatible with 4K/HD/SD-SDI signal and IP signal.

Agency Contact:

Cindy Zuelsdorf

Kokoro Marketing

A Dundee Hills Group Company

+1 530-230-5703

hello@kokoroinc.com

www.kokoroinc.com