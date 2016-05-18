Latin American Ultra HD Market Heats Up With End-to-End Video Delivery Demonstration From Harmonic and Claro Chile

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- May 12, 2016 -- Claro Chile, a subsidiary of America Movil, the third largest telecommunications operator in the world and the largest in Latin America, and Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, today announced that they will demonstrate end-to-end Ultra HD (UHD) delivery via Claro Chile's distribution network. Over the next few months, Claro Chile will showcase breathtaking UHD images produced and delivered by Harmonic on Sony(R) UHD TV sets. The UHD demo channel will be the first of its kind shown in the country, highlighting the growing momentum for UHD content.

"The global Ultra HD TV market is projected to reach 102.8 million units by 2020, according to the latest market research from Global Industry Analysts. Partnering together on this demo, Claro Chile and Harmonic will demonstrate that the Latin American market is ready for the remarkable viewing experience that can be achieved with Ultra HD," said Alvaro Martin, vice president of sales for Latin America at Harmonic. "The demo will include footage from NASA TV UHD, the first consumer UHD channel in North America, and we are confident that it's the most amazing video quality anyone has ever seen."

At the heart of this demo is Harmonic's Electra(TM) X3 advanced media processor, the industry's first converged media processor for UHD content with live, full-frame, full-GOP UHD encoding. Powered by the Harmonic PURE Compression Engine(TM), an advanced encoding technology that supports resolutions up to 2160p60 (HEVC Main 10) for broadcast and OTT multiscreen delivery, the Electra X3 enables superior video quality at minimum bandwidth.

Demo content will be sourced from NASA TV UHD, an ambient video channel that was recently launched by Harmonic and NASA, showing consumers the beauty of space and the various facets of NASA's space program in stunning UHD. For instructions to gain access to the NASA TV UHD channel, and to view the trailer and other 4K clips, visit: http://info.harmonicinc.com/nasa-uhd.

"By partnering with Harmonic, we have joined forces with a company that sets the standard for innovation in Ultra HD production and delivery," said Mariano Orihuela, director of residential markets at Claro Chile. "We look forward to bringing the very best in Ultra HD to our subscribers, elevating their entertainment experience to an entirely new level."

Further information about Harmonic and the company's products is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure for emerging television and video services. Harmonic enables customers to produce, deliver and monetize amazing video experiences, with unequalled business agility and operational efficiency, by providing market-leading innovation, high-quality service and compelling total cost of ownership. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements related to the anticipated capabilities and benefits of Harmonic's Electra(TM) X3 product, and PURE Compression Engine(TM) technology. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these products may not materialize and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the possibility that the products may not meet some or all of their anticipated capabilities or provide some or all of their anticipated benefits, such as enabling the production of the most amazing video quality at minimum bandwidth.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, such as those more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec.31, 2015, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

EDITOR'S NOTE -- Product and company names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

