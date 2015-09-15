KVIQ-TV Speeds Up File-Based Workflow and Content Delivery With Automation & Video Server From NVerzion

SALT LAKE CITY -- Sept. 15, 2015 -- NVerzion(R), a leading provider of cutting-edge tools for digital broadcasting and television station automation, today announced that KVIQ-TV, the CBS television station in Eureka, California, has deployed an NVerzion automation solution. NVerzion's Component Level Automation System Solutions (CLASS(TM)) and CloudNine(TM) cloud-based video server dramatically speed up KVIQ's file-based workflow and content delivery process, increasing that station's cost savings while ensuring a high-quality presentation for viewers.

"KVIQ is the CBS affiliate in our market. Since we are handling a large amount of media assets, content acquisition, preparation, and delivery can be complex and expensive from a storage standpoint," said Danny Fogle, vice president of operations, KVIQ. "NVerzion's CloudNine video server simplifies this process, providing us with increased flexibility and lower overall cost."

The new automation solution from NVerzion includes a variety of hardware and software components, including: CloudNine video server, NControl(TM) on-air playlists, NGest(TM) professional dubbing and recording software, NPoint(TM) video preparation software for segmenting and trimming, NBase(TM) SQL media database manager, NTime(TM) time-driven event scheduling, NConvert(TM) manual and automated traffic interface, NCompass(TM) dynamic FTP manager, and EMC-Router Ethernet machine control.

As part of an overall automation solution, CloudNine video server reduces KVIQ's infrastructure and maintenance costs. Utilizing CloudNine, the station can simultaneously record and play out audio and video content from a wide range of third-party commercial and program-delivery systems, including Pathfire, PitchBlue, Extreme Reach, SpotGenie, and MediaMover, as well as update metadata, speeding up operations.

Using CloudNine, KVIQ can also roll out commercials and create ad overlays including bugs, banners, bulletin boards, crawls, text, and simple animation. This state-of-the-art feature will enable KVIQ to explore additional advertising opportunities, boosting the broadcaster's revenue streams. CloudNine provides a unique and dynamic function that monitors the CBS network feed using an active loop-through input on the CloudNine Video Server. CBS provides a VANC trigger (SCTE-104) that CloudNine detects internally to start the Automation playlist for commercial insertion playout.

NVerzion's CLASS automation solution simplifies acquisition, prep, and playout management operations, enabling the broadcaster to control third-party equipment such as an OSi traffic system. Based on a modular architecture, CLASS guarantees the integrity of KVIQ's on-air presentation by eliminating any single point of failure within the broadcaster's file-based workflow. KVIQ can easily add more features, as well as support additional channels or subchannels in the future, leveraging the flexible, scalable nature of CLASS.

"CloudNine offers all of the functionality found in a traditional video server plus the features found in a standard CIAB solution, providing KVIQ with a cost-effective, powerful, and reliable, network-based solution," said Reed Haslam, director of sales and marketing at NVerzion. "When utilizing CloudNine in combination with our CLASS automation solution, broadcasters like KVIQ can dramatically increase operational efficiencies, lower costs, and improve viewer satisfaction."

